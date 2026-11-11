NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

John Klausmeier joins 23XI Racing as technical director

Klausmeier will be the first official technical director for 23XI as the team enters its seventh season of competition

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 4:12 PM

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Bubba Wallace, No. 23; Riley Herbst, No. 35; Tyler Reddick, No. 45

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, announced on Wednesday that John Klausmeier has taken on the role of technical director for the race team. He is a veteran crew chief and engineer who recently held a similar role at Richard Childress Racing since 2025.

As a crew chief, Klausmeier won three races with three different drivers at Stewart-Haas Racing, and spent nearly 200 races atop the pit box.

“We’re excited to welcome John to 23XI and look forward to the impact he will have on the organization,” said Dave Rogers, Sr. Director of Competition. “Each year our organization has focused on steady growth and improvement, and the addition of John as technical director to the competition group will strengthen 23XI and continue to ensure our team maintains a high level of execution. The organization has done a fantastic job of fielding competitive cars each weekend, and this move will help us build on the strong foundation that has been built at Airspeed.”

In 2027, 23XI Racing will field three full-time entries with Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Corey Heim. The organization placed as high as fifth in the standings with Reddick in 2026 and 11th for Wallace, winning a total of eight races -- six courtesy of Reddick and two with Heim in a part-time entry.

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