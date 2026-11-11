NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami
John Klausmeier joins 23XI Racing as technical director
Klausmeier will be the first official technical director for 23XI as the team enters its seventh season of competition
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 4:12 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Bubba Wallace, No. 23; Riley Herbst, No. 35; Tyler Reddick, No. 45
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, announced on Wednesday that John Klausmeier has taken on the role of technical director for the race team. He is a veteran crew chief and engineer who recently held a similar role at Richard Childress Racing since 2025.
As a crew chief, Klausmeier won three races with three different drivers at Stewart-Haas Racing, and spent nearly 200 races atop the pit box.
“We’re excited to welcome John to 23XI and look forward to the impact he will have on the organization,” said Dave Rogers, Sr. Director of Competition. “Each year our organization has focused on steady growth and improvement, and the addition of John as technical director to the competition group will strengthen 23XI and continue to ensure our team maintains a high level of execution. The organization has done a fantastic job of fielding competitive cars each weekend, and this move will help us build on the strong foundation that has been built at Airspeed.”
In 2027, 23XI Racing will field three full-time entries with Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Corey Heim. The organization placed as high as fifth in the standings with Reddick in 2026 and 11th for Wallace, winning a total of eight races -- six courtesy of Reddick and two with Heim in a part-time entry.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Nick DeGroot
Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup 15 h
Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award
Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
15 h
Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
23XI Racing
Who won the teammate battles of NASCAR Cup 2026?
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
23 h
Who won the teammate battles of NASCAR Cup 2026?
Winners and losers from a different NASCAR Cup finale at Homestead
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
Winners and losers from a different NASCAR Cup finale at Homestead
Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
Latest news
John Klausmeier joins 23XI Racing as technical director
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
4 min
John Klausmeier joins 23XI Racing as technical director
Mercedes explains "unusual" car behaviour behind Kimi Antonelli's costly Interlagos spin
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
16 min
Mercedes explains "unusual" car behaviour behind Kimi Antonelli's costly Interlagos spin
Chip Ganassi Racing signs Alessandro de Tullio for 2027 Indy NXT Season, adds IndyCar reserve role
Indy NXT
IndL Indy NXT 1 h
Chip Ganassi Racing signs Alessandro de Tullio for 2027 Indy NXT Season, adds IndyCar reserve role
Jorge Lorenzo describes Marc Marquez as “the Ayrton Senna of motorcycling”
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
1 h
Jorge Lorenzo describes Marc Marquez as “the Ayrton Senna of motorcycling”
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe