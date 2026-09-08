Josh Berry signs with Legacy Motor Club for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

Legacy Motor Club has officially announced Josh Berry as the driver of its No. 42 Toyota for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season. He will join Erik Jones (No. 43) and Riley Herbst (No. 84) as teammates next year. With Herbst, they are expanding into three full-time entries, and the team is parting ways with John Hunter Nemechek, confirming his exit last week.

Berry lost his ride with the Wood Brothers, who plan to put 2024 NASCAR O'Reilly champion Jesse Love behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford for next season. However, since news of his exit, Berry has had an incredible run of races. He is the first Wood Brothers driver since 1976 to earn six consecutive top ten finishes, and he's climbed eight positions in the standings over the last few weeks.

Berry has one Cup win, earning victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway early in the 2025 season. The 35-year-old also has five victories in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series and is the 2017 champion of the CARS Late Model Stock Tour.

Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Berry made his Cup debut in 2021 with Spire Motorsports, and later made a few starts in 2023 with Hendrick Motorsports as a fill-in driver for both Chase Elliott and later Alex Bowman in 2023. He actually drove for Legacy Motor Club in two races as well that year, finishing 34th at Michigan and 22nd at Daytona in the same No. 42 he will take over next year.

However, it wasn't until 2024 when he finally earned a full-time Cup ride, driving the No. 4 for Stewart-Haas Racing, and the the Wood Brothers No. 21 for the past two seasons.

Berry will complete a four-car lineup for the 2027 Daytona 500, with team co-owner and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson driving a fourth entry (No. 48) in his final NASCAR start.