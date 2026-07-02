Josh Bilicki and No. 66 team withdraw from NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland

There were 39 cars on the entry list for the NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway, which is the first NASCAR event at the track in seven years. Among those were three open teams: the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota of Corey Heim, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet of J.J. Yeley, and the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford of Josh Bilicki.

However, the Carl Long-owned No. 66 announced on Thursday that they would be withdrawing from the event, bringing the entry list down to 38 cars.

"Unfortunately, Carl had to make the call to withdraw Garage 66 from this weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway due to lack of sponsorship," a post from the team read.

"We are sad to miss out on NASCAR's July 4th weekend, but we look forward to the No. 66 returning very soon."

As a recently as June 30th, the team was posting messages on social media asking for anyone who might be interested in serving as the primary sponsor for this weekend's race.

The No. 66 has started eight races this year with various drivers. Bilicki was hoping to make his second appearance of the 2026 season.