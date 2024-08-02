Juan Pablo Montoya to make NASCAR return with 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen

Montoya, 48, competed in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time from 2007 to 2013. He won two Cup races with Chip Ganassi Racing (Sonoma 2007 and Watkins Glen 2010) during his time in the sport. He collected 24 top-fives, 59 top-tens, and nine poles in 255 starts, and even won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mexico City in 2007.

The Colombian racing driver finished as high as eighth in the Cup Series championship after making the playoffs in 2009. Now, he's back for more. He will drive the gold and black No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE with sponsorship from Mobil 1 at Watkins Glen International in September. The team, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and 3x Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, has run the No. 50 in a limited schedule this year with a variety of drivers.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen - a track I really enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career,” said Montoya in a release from the team. “It’s an honor to celebrate the Mobil 1 team’s remarkable legacy in racing and be recognized for my contributions to motorsports. The Mobil 1 brand was one of my first sponsors when I started racing, so to represent the brand again as they celebrate this milestone will be so special. I’m also excited to work with 23XI and experience what the team is building.”

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

He will be the fourth driver to pilot 23XI Racing's third over the past two seasons, which has used both the Nos. 67 and 50. They first ran a third entry in the 2023 Daytona 500 where Travis Pastrana made his Cup debut, finishing 11th. Ex-F1 driver and 2021 Le Mans 24 overall winner Kamui Kobayashi has made two starts with the team, as has rising star Corey Heim.

“Juan Pablo Montoya is a world-class driver who has won in everything he’s driven, and he will be a great closer to the 50th-anniversary celebration we’ve had in NASCAR with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota,” said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. “The events have highlighted racing legends as well as what’s next in motorsports, and 23XI has been honored to have been a part of adding to the Mobil 1 legacy and celebrating such a momentous occasion.”

A legendary career

Montoya's illustrious racing carer includes seven Formula 1 wins, reaching the top step of the podium with both Williams and McLaren. He also scored 30 podiums and 13 poles in just 94 starts, and finished as high as third in the championship (2002 and 2003).

Oh, but it doesn't end there. Montoya won the 2000 Indianapolis 500 on debut, and then won it a second time 15 years later in 2015. He narrowly misses out on the 2015 IndyCar Series title as the runner-up, and earned a total of five IndyCar wins in just 57 starts. His American open-wheel career also includes the 1999 CART title as a rookie, winning ten of his 40 total starts there.

There was even more glory to be had in sports car racing as a 3x overall winner of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona (2007, 2008, 2013). He also won the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series championship outright in 2019, driving for Team Penske. He's been on the podium in the Le Mans 24 and won the Race of Champions in 2017.