NASCAR Cup
Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire
Court ruled that JGR's asks were unrealistic and did not meet a burden of proof
Matt Weaver
Edited: Nov 25, 2026, 8:27 PM
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The Western District of North Carolina issued a court order on Wednesday afternoon denying Joe Gibbs Racing an extension of the preliminary injunction placed on Chris Gabehart onto Spire Motorsports.
Joe Gibbs Racing filed this renewed motion on September 17 and Judge Susan C. Rodriguez heard oral arguments on the matter in Charlotte on October 13.
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In both settings, Joe Gibbs Racing asked the court to rule that Spire be prevented from using its current underbody sealing and gearbox cooling approaches until a legal resolution had been reached.
In short, JGR sought to have Spire begin working on its 2027 cars under a completely new set of procedures and processes. For what it’s worth, Spire has shown their vacuum sealing process to be merely turning a car upside down and placing a Party City fog machine under it to see what passed through.
JGR also wanted the court to revoke Gabehart’s access to any Spire-Cup Series competition materials and prevent anyone at the organization from communicating with Gabehart -- even on personal emails or devices.
Even though Gabehart is currently on administrative leave, Spire’s leadership concedes that they continue to communicate with him through personal devices.
So, what were the decisions?
Joe Gibbs Racing asked the court to bar Spire from misappropriating JGR's trade secrets. The court said as of right now, there is no clear showing that Spire acquired, used or disclosed JGR’s trade secrets.
JGR asked the court to bar Spire from tortiously interfering with Gabehart's JGR contract. The court said there is currently no clear likelihood of success on that matter. This isn’t a decisive ruling that could change under trial.
From the court order:
“Moreover, JGR and Spire are competitors, and JGR has still not adequately explained why the conditional privilege no longer applies or shown that Spire was motivated by malice rather than competition. Absent a showing of legal malice, JGR cannot satisfy its burden on the elements of its tortious interference claim.”
The court was asked to bar Spire from ‘directing, inviting, or permitting’ Gabehart's participation in Cup Series activities, including competition meetings and race-weekend activities. The court responded that such an ask was overly broad and it would restrict Spire from using its materials, and not JGRs.
Regarding JGR’s ask that Spire ‘revoke Gabehart's access to Spire NASCAR Cup Series competition materials,’ the court again ruled this was an overly broad request and this would change the status quo, not preserve it.
Specifically, regarding the last two topics, the goal of an injunction would be to prevent Spire from using Joe Gibbs Racing data, and not prevent Spire from using Spire data.
“Such relief goes beyond protecting JGR’s interests in injunctive relief and into the impermissible realm of improperly tailored relief.”
Joe Gibbs Racing wanted Spire to be barred from communicating with Gabehart on personal emails or devices. The court responded that Spire cannot be enjoined over accounts that Gabehart has sole control over and that the injunction against Gabehart preventing him from working in the capacity of a competition director.
As for the ask to prevent Spire from using its vacuum sealing techniques, the court said such an order would be ‘problematic’ because JGR claims trade secrets only in specific aspects of those processes.
The most concise way to articulate this, is that Judge Rodriguez ultimately decided this close to the February 1 trial that these were matters for the jury to decide and not the court.
"The purpose of a preliminary injunction is merely to preserve the relative positions of the parties until a trial on the merits can be held. Given this limited purpose, and given the haste that is often necessary if those positions are to be preserved, a preliminary injunction is customarily granted on the basis of procedures that are less formal and evidence that is less complete than in a trial on the merits."
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