NASCAR Cup News

Justin Haley to join Rick Ware Racing in multi-year deal

Justin Haley will have a new home in NASCAR Cup Series next year, moving from Kaulig Racing to Rick Ware Racing.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

Haley, 24, has driven for Kaulig Racing since 2019 when he joined the organization as a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

Haley raced fulltime in the Xfinity Series from 2019 to 2021, winning four races for Kaulig. In 2022, he moved up to the Cup Series and ended the year 22nd in points. He scored three top-fives and four top-tens.

This year has been much of the same, currently 21st in points with one top-five and five top-tens. However, Haley very nearly pulled off an upset win on the streets of Chicago, finishing second after Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen passed him with less than five laps to go.

Haley has one Cup victory, coming in a rain-shortened race at Daytona Int. Speedway in 2019.

Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Fraternal Order of Eagles wins

Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Fraternal Order of Eagles wins

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Rick Ware Racing enters two cars in every race, and has used a variety of drivers in both cars after Cody Ware's indefinite suspension from NASCAR following his arrest earlier this year. 

Haley has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Ford team, saying in a release on Thursday: “This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to. There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon. The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success.”

Added team owner Rick Ware: “This is a great day for our team on many levels. Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years. I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together. His versatility as a driver in multiple series, the continuity we can build around Justin and the respect amongst his peers will pay great dividends for our team. He will be a great teammate for the RWR/RFK Racing alliance.”

