NASCAR Cup Kansas
Qualifying report

Kansas NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell beats Ross Chastain for pole

Christopher Bell has Toyota primed to continue its dominance at Kansas Speedway after winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Bell went out midway in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session and laid down the fastest average lap speed of the day at 183.107 mph.

Ross Chastain, the next to last car to qualify, came closest to knocking Bell off but ended up second quick (182.704 mph) and will share the front row.

The pole is the first for Bell this season and 11th of his career. He has yet to be able to convert one into a victory.

Sunday’s race may be a prime opportunity, as Toyota drivers have won the last four races at Kansas and five of the last six.

“Qualifying on the intermediate (tracks) has been really good for this team every since the introduction of the Next Gen car,” Bell said. “I can you right now that I live for this moment – when it’s right on the verge of holding your foot down.

“It’s going to be a normal Kansas race. Whenever you get in the race, the pace slows down and the top is obviously the preferred groove here but you’re going to have to move around to pass. You have to be versatile.”

Noah Gragson ended up third, Kyle Larson fourth and Kyle Busch – who won the pole last week at Dover – rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 lineup are Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe, who tagged the wall on his final round qualifying attempt.

Read Also:

Round 1 / Group B

Larson, the last driver to make a qualifying attempt from Group B, went to the top of the leaderboard with an average lap speed of 183.299 mph.

Gibbs ended up second fastest (183.001 mph) and Chastain was third (182.636 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Busch and Bell.

Among those who failed to move on were Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick, who was fastest overall in Saturday’s practice.

Round 1 / Group A

Elliott, the next to last car to make an attempt, led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 182.106 mph.

Briscoe was second fastest (181.020 mph) and Cindric was third (180.844 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Gragson and McDowell.

Among those who failed to move on were Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and William Byron.

During his qualifying attempt, Byron scrubbed the wall with his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Byron had been second-fastest overall in Saturday’s practice.

 

