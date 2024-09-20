All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Kaulig Racing makes big hire as Ty Norris leaves Trackhouse

Kaulig Racing has made a surprise hire as the veteran executive exits Trackhouse Racing.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light Chevrolet Camaro Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light Chevrolet Camaro Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kaulig Racing has confirmed the unexpected hiring of Ty Norris to the position of Chief Business Officer within the team, releasing the following statement:

"Today Kaulig Racing announces the addition of NASCAR industry veteran Ty Norris to the team. Norris will serve as the team's Chief Business Officer, focusing on partnerships and long-term strategy alongside owner Matt Kaulig and team President Chris Rice. Bringing Norris and his wealth of knowledge to the executive team is one of several major moves Kaulig and Rice are making to solidify the trajectory of its NASCAR Cup Series program well into the future."

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Norris is one of the more experienced executives within the sport, playing an integral role in Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI) from 1996 through 2004. He briefly joined Speedway Motorsports Inc., which owns the majority of tracks on the schedule.

But in 2005, he became part of Michael Waltrip Racing, where he worked for nearly a decade. His career took a turn during the 2013 'SpinGate' scandal, when Clint Bowyer intentionally brought out a caution to help his teammate Martin Truex Jr. make the playoffs. Brian Vickers also pulled off the track after being ordered to by Norris. As part of a mountain of penalties, NASCAR indefinitely suspended Norris, yet reinstated him soon after.

After MWR's closure, he worked at Spire Sports + Entertainment where he later became president of the race team. In 2021, he joined fledgling Trackhouse Racing and helped Justin Marks to build the organization from the ashes of Chip Ganassi Racing. 

Trackhouse and Kaulig have worked together lately when looking for a change atop the box for Daniel Suarez, swapping crew chiefs Matt Swiderski and Travis Mack. Trackhouse also used Kaulig as a landing spot for Shane van Gisbergen while he prepares for a full-time move to the Cup Series. 

Marks, co-founded Trackhouse, reacted to the news with a positive post regarding Norris's contributions to the team.

 
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Zak Brown: Larson in an F1 car 'is something that we've discussed'
Next article LaJoie and Haley to swap rides after Bristol in unusual NASCAR Cup move

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Dale Jr.'s Bristol adventure: Broken radio, two helmets and missing glasses

Dale Jr.'s Bristol adventure: Broken radio, two helmets and missing glasses

NASCAR XFINITY
Bristol
Dale Jr.'s Bristol adventure: Broken radio, two helmets and missing glasses
Cole Custer steals regular season title from Justin Allgaier with late Bristol win

Cole Custer steals regular season title from Justin Allgaier with late Bristol win

NASCAR XFINITY
Bristol
Cole Custer steals regular season title from Justin Allgaier with late Bristol win
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Ricciardo after miserable Singapore qualifying: "Bring Piquet back!"

Ricciardo after miserable Singapore qualifying: "Bring Piquet back!"

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo after miserable Singapore qualifying: "Bring Piquet back!"
Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Singapore GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia