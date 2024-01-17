Kaz Grala to run majority of 2024 NASCAR Cup schedule with RWR
Kaz Grala will run the majority of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season, competing in 25 races with Rick Ware Racing.
Grala, who ran full-time in the Xfinity Series last year with Sam Hunt Racing, will drive RWR’s No. 15 Ford this season as a teammate to Justin Haley, who will drive the No. 51.
The 25-year-old Boston native has made seven previous Cup starts, with a pair of top-10 finishes. He finished seventh in his series debut on the Daytona Road Course in 2020 and was sixth at Talladega in 2021.
“Kaz Grala is a talented and tenacious driver who brings a lot to our race team,” said team owner Rick Ware. “He has an incredible work ethic and leverages every opportunity to its full potential.
“He’s an asset inside and outside of the car who will help make our program better.”
Grala found early success in his NASCAR career, winning the 2017 Truck series season opener at Daytona in his 10th series start. He became the youngest race winner in Daytona history at 18 years, 1 month and 26 days old.
In recent years, Grala has run mostly partial schedules in all three NASCAR national series – Cup Xfinity and Truck. He ran full-time in Xfinity last year with SHR and ended with nine top-10 finishes.
“I’ve found myself as an underdog at each level of NASCAR, and I feel I thrive in that position,” said Grala. “It’s important to get the most out of the car on restarts and in the closing laps of a race, all while taking care of the equipment, and those are my strengths.
“I also like to be hands-on with the team during the week, involved in what the next step is to advance our program.”
Grala will be paired with crew Billy Plourde.
“Kaz is another crucial piece of our organization and for the same reasons we brought Justin Haley on board, we feel Kaz can also contribute immediately,” Ware said. “Kaz wants to make a difference, and, above all, he wants to perform. That’s the kind of drive and determination all of us have at RWR.”
Grala will make his RWR debut in the preseason, non-points Busch Light Clash Feb. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. His first regular-season race will be Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Latest news
Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power
Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power
American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer
American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer
Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60
Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60
Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans
Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.