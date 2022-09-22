Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller named CEO of all Dale Jr. companies

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has made several changes to the executive structure of his companies.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Kelley Earnhardt Miller named CEO of all Dale Jr. companies

Earnhardt Jr. has named his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Chief Executive Officer of all his companies. 

Kelley was already in charge of the JR Motorsports team, which has enjoyed tremendous success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with three championships and over 70 race wins. Rumors persist of the organization's interest in joining the Cup Series sometime in the future.

"Kelley is one of the most prominent businesspeople in motorsports and for good reason," Earnhardt Jr. said in a release. "She is a brilliant mind and proven leader. Making her CEO is long overdue, but if we are going to position our businesses to maximize their potential and equip our people with the organizational support they need to succeed, there's no better leader than Kelley."

Additionally, Mike Davis has been named President and Executive Producer of Dirty Mo Media, which produces the popular podcasts such as the 'Dale Jr. Download' and 'Door Bumper Clear.'

Davis helped co-found Dirty Mo Media back in 2013.

There will be expanded responsibilities for Tony Mayhoff as well, who has led the way in management of the Dale Jr. brand. He has been named the Vice President, Strategy and Development, for DEJ Management. 

Joe Mattes, who has overseen JRM's corporate sponsorships and licensing endeavors for the last 15 years, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Business and Strategy, for JR Motorsports.

Lastly, L.W. Miller, who has directed JRM's competition department for over a decade, has been named Senior Vice President of Motorsports. 

"Businesses thrive on people, and I am blessed to have some of the best working at our companies," continued Earnhardt Jr. "It was important that we clearly defined leadership in each of these areas so that we can seize opportunities, meet challenges, and thrive in a competitive economic climate. I am proud of what we've built and the people we have used to build it."

Dale Jr. currently works as a member of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team, and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year.

