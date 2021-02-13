Keselowski fastest in Saturday's abbreviated first Cup practice
Brad Keselowski led the way in Saturday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice session, which greatly cut short by rain.
Only 27 cars had taken to the track at Daytona International Speedway before rain brought the first practice to a halt. Persistent heavy showers continued and eventually the remainder of the session was called off.
Keselowski’s average lap speed of 196.395 mph topped the chart as he and 25 others only managed to get in one lap.
Kyle Busch ended up second-fastest (195.435 mph) and Bubba Wallace third (195.312 mph). Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.
Josh Bilicki was the only driver who made it out for practice and completed two laps.
