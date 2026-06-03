Kevin Magnussen to make NASCAR Cup debut with Trackhouse in San Diego
The ex-F1 driver will take over the Project 91 entry at the San Diego street course
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Trackhouse Racing is bringing back its Project 91 entry for the inaugural San Diego street course race at Naval Base Coronado. Taking place on June 21, this 3.4-mile street course is the first-ever Cup race on an active military base.
Kevin Magnussen will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet as a teammate to Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, and Connor Zilisch.
He becomes the fourth different driver to join Trackhouse's Project 91 program, a part-time entry offered to world-class racing drivers as a pathway into NASCAR. Previously, Van Gisbergen, Kimi Raikkonen, and Helio Castroneves have driven the car. SVG won on debut at the Chicago Street Course in 2023, which he later turned into a full-time career in NASCAR.
K-Mag's racing resume
Magnussen, a native of Roskilde, Denmark, has 185 starts in Formula 1 between 2014 and 2024. He earned a podium finish on debut and has one pole position, which came with Haas in the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.
He currently competes full-time in the World Endurance Championship, recently finishing second in Spa while driving for the BMW M Team WRT hypercar team. He also has starts in the Le Mans 24 and Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with an overall IMSA win in Detroit during the 2021 season,
Qualcomm Technologies will sponsor the No. 91 car in San Diego. Phil Surgen, who led Ross Chastain to six NASCAR Cup wins and a runner-up finish in the 2022 championship, will serve as crew chief for Magnussen.
“I’m incredibly excited and honored to have the opportunity to compete in NASCAR,” said Magnussen. “What Justin Marks and Trackhouse have done with PROJECT91 is unique. To provide drivers from outside of the NASCAR world with a chance to compete at this level. I’m proud to have this opportunity.
"I’ve already spent time with the team in North Carolina – meeting everyone, doing the seat fit, going through pit stop procedures and all the details that come with preparing for a NASCAR weekend. They’re an awesome group of people, incredibly dedicated, and just as excited about this debut as I am. I really can’t wait to get to San Diego and experience it all for the first time.”
Kevin's father Jan, who is a highly experienced and successful sports car racer, made one NASCAR Cup start at Sonoma during the 2010 season. He was impressive, finishing 12th on debut in the 43-car field.
Kevin Magnussen paint scheme
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