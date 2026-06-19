Kevin Magnussen's NASCAR debut is part of post-F1 'open mind' to global motorsports

For Kevin Magnussen, making a start in the NASCAR Cup Series for Trackhouse’s Project91 is a bucket list moment.

“I think just the NASCAR spirit, if you will; driving the car, taking part in the race, seeing my name up on the list with all these other NASCAR legends,” Magnussen said on Friday at NAS North Island. “For me, it's a great challenge. It's a real excitement being thrown in at the deep end. It would be a very big challenge to just hit the ground running, having done no laps in a NASCAR Cup car so far.

“It's an awesome track. I walked the track this morning. It looks like the most extreme track that I've ever driven. That would be an experience in itself. Just looking forward to it.”

That speaks volumes coming from a 10-year Formula 1 veteran turned World Endurance Championship sports car contender.

K-Mag's thoughts on NASCAR racing

A majority of his career was spent with the Haas F1 team, which meant an affiliation with the Stewart-Haas Racing Cup Series organization. There were numerous press and hospitality events that Magnussen spent at SHR over the years so he has long held a fascination with the highest form of motorsports in North America.

“Yeah, I mean, NASCAR is one of the biggest forms of motorsport, so I don't think I ever thought it would be a possibility because I've been on that European Formula 1 track that is very different and isolated from the NASCAR world, so it's not often you get a chance to actually cross over,” Magnussen said. “It's almost like being a soccer player and then taking part in a field game, and I think that's what it feels like to me. It's still kind of similar. It's the same kind of sport, but a very different type of it. So, I think that's very, very exciting, and I'm just super privileged to get this opportunity to take part in the NASCAR race. It’s going to be a memory for life.”

His father, Jan Magnussen, also made a Cup Series start in 2010 at Sonoma for Phoenix Racing amidst his own journeyman motorsports career.

“I've always been fascinated, and I always loved NASCAR,” Magnussen said. “My dad had a little bit of experience with NASCAR, probably 15 years ago or so now, and did a race. He was testing for Hendrick and doing some work there. I was speaking to him, and he loved it so much and had such a great experience. And just for me as a racing driver, to be able to take part in NASCAR and have an experience there is just going to be great. I think, as I said, it's a big privilege to have that chance. Not many European drivers get that opportunity, so I'm very thankful and privileged to be here.”

The opportunity presented itself when Trackhouse owner Justin Marks reached out and Magnussen accepted ‘without hesitation’ and received the blessing from factory supporter BMW.

Magnussen believes his F1 career has come to a final close, and while he’s enjoying his Sports Car phase, is ‘open-minded’ to whatever opportunities present themselves … like NASCAR.

“At this point in my career, as I said, I've been on that Formula 1 feeder system ever since I was a child from karting,” Magnussen said. “Formula 1 was my main goal and that was where I was aiming, and then I spent 10 or 11 years in Formula 1. Now at this point, I think the whole world of motorsport is kind of open and I'm just taking any opportunity I get and trying to have fun with it.

“Not that Formula 1 was not fun, but it was kind of like, I do have a sense that I'm just kind of playing around, having fun, experiencing cool things and that's a great privilege. Obviously, my time in Formula 1 gave me that privilege and opportunity and now I'm living that. I think I'm just keeping an open mind and really enjoying myself. And then, as I said, whatever opportunity I get, I'll look at it and try and grab it.”

To wit, Magnussen wants to try everything that is presented to him.

“I couldn't mention a form of motorsport I wouldn't try,” he said. “You know, at this point in my career, as I said earlier, I'm just privileged to be able to do cool things. I just did the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but we didn't do all of the 24 Hours, unfortunately. I'm competing in some really, really cool race cars in Europe, all over the world, and now I'm here in NASCAR.

“So, I think, yeah, to answer your question, there's not really any sort of motorsport I wouldn’t try. If you had a Dakar team and you asked me if I wanted to try it, I'd say yes. I think that's the cool thing about where I am in my career at the moment.”