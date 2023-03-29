Subscribe
Previous / Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track Next / NASCAR has a problem with Austin restarts, but does it really care?
NASCAR Cup News

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR Cup team won’t run Raikkonen next time

Trackhouse Racing’s co-owner Justin Marks has confirmed his Project 91 initiative won’t run Kimi Raikkonen at its next NASCAR Cup appearance but has a ‘done deal’ with a new driver and sponsor.

Charles Bradley
By:
Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR Cup team won’t run Raikkonen next time

Project 91’s stated intention is to field “world-class drivers from other disciplines to compete at NASCAR’s highest level”.

After fielding Raikkonen at Watkins Glen last year, Marks said he’d increase the program to “six to eight” Cup races in 2023, while retaining its focus on road courses.

Raikkonen raced to a 29th-place finish at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, having run as high as fourth entering the closing stages. The next road course on the Cup schedule is June’s Sonoma race, which Trackhouse won last year with regular driver Daniel Suarez, and while Marks confirmed a new face would be joining his team, he refused to be too specific.

“Project 91 is going to race more this year,” Marks told SiriusXM. “We’re going to have a different driver in the car the next time we’re out. We’ve closed a great sponsor for that, so the deal’s done.

“Right now, we’re just getting kinda mobilized around how we’re going to make a really cool, exciting announcement around it because I think it’s going to be really neat, it’s going to be a cool program.

“It’s going to be somebody that has got very, very different experience from NASCAR but in some ways is actually perfectly suited for a Cup race.

“This is somebody who has not raced in America very much at all, but I think is going to be able to go to this particular race and make some real noise. I’m excited about that.”

Raikkonen could return to the drive later in the season, and posted on Instagram after COTA: “A fun and a rough ride. Not the end result we wanted. Until next time!”

Shane van Gisbergen, Riley Motorsports

Shane van Gisbergen, Riley Motorsports

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Will it be Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen?

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen revealed in September last year that he’d spoken to Marks about joining Project 91 in future.

Having shifted to the Chevrolet brand this year with the new Gen3 era in Australia’s premier series, he would be a logical choice to drive its Camaro in Cup as well.

“I'd love to do a [NASCAR] road course and have a go, for sure,” said van Gisbergen. “It's just getting the right opportunity. We did speak, but it's all dependent on our calendar and what races I can do.”

The Kiwi flagged the Chicago street race as an ideal venue – its July 1-2 slot is free for him, as is Sonoma’s June 11 race date.

“They’ve got the Chicago street circuit for the first time,” he added. “A street circuit would suit me, I reckon.

“That would be good as well because it's a new track for everyone, so certainly that would help me get up to speed if everyone else is learning as well. That would be a good one, but let's see.”

Van Gisbergen has raced in America before, driving Porsche, Mercedes and Lexus GTD cars in IMSA SportsCar Championship competition at Daytona, Sebring and Watkins Glen.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

NASCAR has a problem with Austin restarts, but does it really care?
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Ryan Blaney: “Wild West” NASCAR restarts need figuring out at Austin, Indy

Ryan Blaney: “Wild West” NASCAR restarts need figuring out at Austin, Indy

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Ryan Blaney: “Wild West” NASCAR restarts need figuring out at Austin, Indy Ryan Blaney: “Wild West” NASCAR restarts need figuring out at Austin, Indy

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1 Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1

Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event

Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event

XES Extreme E
Scotland X-Prix

Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung” Verstappen: Illness in Saudi made me feel I'm "missing a lung”

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.