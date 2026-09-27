Kurt Busch buys NASCAR truck from his rookie season for $110,000 at auction

Among the many items at the Mecum Auction at Nashville Superspeedway were various race cars owned by NASCAR team owner Jack Roush.

Greg Biffle's 2004 National Guard-sponsored Ford Taurus was bought by Cleetus McFarland with a winning bid of $47,000 and a final sales price of $51,700.

Among the race vehicles on offer was the No. 99 Exide Ford F-150 Kurt Busch drove during his rookie 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season? It sold for six figures with a final sales price of $110,000, and the buyer? None other than Kurt Busch himself!

"I got my old truck back," said Kurt in a video he recorded while traveling via plane during the auction bidding. "It was a little more than I wanted to spend, but it goes to Jack's pocket and Jack helped me a lot."

Kurt won at Dover with this exact chassis as part of a four-win season, ending his rookie campaign second in the championship. Of course, Kurt went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame NASCAR career, winning the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship, as well as 34 Cup races. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Kurt's career is that those victories came with five different race teams and four different manufacturers.

At the auction, there were 38 pieces of Roush Racing history on offer. Kurt's truck sold for more than any other NASCAR-based Roush car that was available. Here's a full rundown of every piece of NASCAR/Roush history that sold at the Mecum Auction:

Kurt Busch 2000 NASCAR Truck No. 99 Ford F-150: $110,000

Carl Edwards 2011 NASCAR O'Reilly No. 60 Ford Mustang: $73,700

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2011 NASCAR O'Reilly No. 6 Ford Mustang: $60,500

Carl Edwards 2007 NASCAR Cup No. 99 Ford Fusion: $59,400

Matt Kenseth 2003 NASCAR Cup No. 17 Ford Taurus: $58,300

Jeff Burton 2000 NASCAR Cup No. 99 Ford Taurus: $55,000

Carl Edwards 2008 NASCAR Cup No. 99 Ford Fusion: $55,000

Greg Biffle 2004 NASCAR Cup No. 16 Ford Taurus: $51,700

Colin Braun 2009 NASCAR Truck No. 6 Ford F-150: $46,200

Greg Biffle/Carl Edwards 2009 No. 16 NASCAR O'Reilly Ford Fusion: $27,500

Erik Darnell 2005 No. 06 NASCAR Truck Ford F-150: $24,200

Mark Martin 2000 No. 60 NASCAR O'Reilly Ford Taurus: $23,100

Matt Kenseth 2012 NASCAR Cup No. 17 Ford Fusion: $23,000

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