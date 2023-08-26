Kurt Busch officially announces NASCAR retirement
Kurt Busch has officially announced that he has retired from NASCAR Cup Series competition.
Busch, 45, started 776 NASCAR Cup Series races during his remarkable career.
Between 2000 and 2022, he earned 28 poles and 34 race wins with five different race teams. Among his many triumphs are victories in the 2017 Daytona 500, as well as the Coke 600 and All-Star Race in 2010. He also led over 10,000 laps.
Busch became a NASCAR Cup champion in 2004, which was the first year with a playoff format. He had to beat NASCAR Hall of Famers Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon in a dramatic finale that saw him lose a wheel mid-race.
2004 NASCAR NEXTEL Cup champion Kurt Busch celebrates
Photo by: Autostock
His 34th and final victory came at Kansas Speedway in May of last year. Unfortunately, a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway just two months later forced him out of the race car.
He suffered a concussion and despite his best efforts, was never able to return. Last fall, he announced that he would not return as a full-time driver but there was still hope that he could be back in select starts. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin left the door open for Busch to drive for the team again.
Tyler Reddick replaced him behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota, and an emotional Busch was part of the COTA broadcast when Reddick earned his victory since joining the organization.
Busch has remained close to the action, mentoring both Reddick and Bubba Wallace, while also serving as a brand ambassador for Monster Energy.
Earlier this year, he was named as one NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers and was among those honored at Darlington Raceway.
Race winner Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
Busch has constantly updated the media regarding his recovery process and previously said that "everyday life is normal."
It was speculated that Busch planned to retire at the end of the 2023 season, but the accident forced those plans to change abruptly.
The elder Busch brother's career was one of consistency, always able to push his equipment to the front of the field. He won at least one race in 19 of his last 21 seasons, which stands as one of his most impressive accomplishments.
Busch also started the 2014 Indianapolis 500, finishing sixth and earning ROTY.
He ends his NASCAR career 25th on the all-time wins list, currently tied with fellow Cup champion Martin Truex Jr.
Related video
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival
IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.