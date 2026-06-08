Kurt Busch releases first public statement after death of brother Kyle

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has released his first public message since the death of his younger brother and fellow Cup champion Kyle ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Kurt was among the Busch family members that appeared at the Coca-Cola 600 during pre-race ceremonies, where Kyle was honored. Kurt walked over to the black No. 8 stenciled into the infield grass, and placed eight white roses, which remained there undisturbed for the entire event.

Kurt, 47, raced against brother Kyle in the Cup Series for over 17 years, and the two had several incredible -- and sometimes tense -- battles on the track. They had four 1-2 finishes during their career. Kurt is also responsible for Kyle Busch Motorsports' lone victory as a team in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, which came during the 2012 season.

Kurt's own time as a NASCAR driver came to an abrupt end during the 2022 season after suffering a concussion in a crash at Pocono Raceway.

On Monday, Kurt addressed Kyle's passing and released the following message on social media: "Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, & love for my brother and our family. I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on. I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared."

Kyle's wife Samantha released her first public statement following Kyle's death one week ago.

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