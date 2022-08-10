Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Noah Gragson to step up to NASCAR Cup with Petty GMS in 2023
NASCAR Cup News

Kurt Busch remains sidelined for fourth straight race

Kurt Busch will miss his fourth consecutive race after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Kurt Busch remains sidelined for fourth straight race

Busch, 44, who won earlier this year at Kansas, remains locked into the playoffs via a medical waiver.

He released the following statement on Wednesday, updating his recovery:

"Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path. I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car.

"This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions. I am making progress and pushing hard each day. I am encouraged by my team of doctors, and we will continue to do everything it takes to get me to 100% to return to competition.

"Thanks to everyone for the continued support and best of luck to the 45 team and Ty (Gibbs) this weekend in Richmond."

Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gibbs, who is also running fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has been subbing for Busch in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry. He impressed with a 16th place finish in his debut at Pocono, followed by a 17th at the Indianapolis Road Course, and even a top-ten at Michigan where he finished 10th.

Gibbs posted the following statement on social media: "My thoughts remain with Kurt and I wish him all the best as he continues to recover. He’s been a big help to me while I’m subbing and I hope to make him and the team proud this weekend in Richmond."

shares
comments

Related video

Noah Gragson to step up to NASCAR Cup with Petty GMS in 2023
Previous article

Noah Gragson to step up to NASCAR Cup with Petty GMS in 2023
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Guenette takes maiden NASCAR Canada win in chaotic GP3R Trois-Rivieres 
Video Inside
NASCAR Canada

Guenette takes maiden NASCAR Canada win in chaotic GP3R

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR XFINITY

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Kurt Busch remains sidelined for fourth straight race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch remains sidelined for fourth straight race

Kurt Busch will miss his fourth consecutive race after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.

Noah Gragson to step up to NASCAR Cup with Petty GMS in 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Noah Gragson to step up to NASCAR Cup with Petty GMS in 2023

Noah Gragson will move fulltime to the NASCAR Cup Series next season, joining Petty GMS Racing.

Harvick: Winless streak "no match" to NASCAR career start
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick: Winless streak "no match" to NASCAR career start

With experience comes perspective and perhaps nothing has guided Kevin Harvick’s rollercoaster NASCAR career more.

Rockenfeller to make NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen with Spire
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rockenfeller to make NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen with Spire

German road racer and former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen next weekend.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.