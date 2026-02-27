Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup

Kyle and Samantha Busch reach lawsuit settlement with insurance firm

Barring the fine print, this matter is effectively closed

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Published:
KyleSam

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Busch and wife Samantha have reached a settlement in their lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance and agent Rodney Smith brough against the latter in November.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion filed suit seeking over $8 million over an alleged retirement plan scheme of which the details can be read here. In its court mandated legal response, Pacific Life effectively said the claims were time-barred and that the Busch family did not read the fine print in the plan.

Nevertheless, the two sides reached a settlement on Thursday, and jointly notified Judge Matthew Orso of that outcome in a filing.

“Pursuant to the Court’s Text-Only Order of January 26, 2026, Plaintiffs Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch, Defendant Pacific Life Insurance Company, and Defendants Rodney Smith and Red River LLC (collectively “the Parties”), hereby notify the Court that the Parties have reached a confidential settlement in this matter.

“The Parties are in the process of documenting and finalizing their settlement papers and intend to file a stipulation or motion for dismissal of this action within the next 30 days with all parties bearing their own fees and costs. The Parties respectfully request that the Court stay all pending deadlines while the Parties finalize their settlement and file such joint stipulation or motion for dismissal with the Court.”

