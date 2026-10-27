NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch and Greg Biffle named co-winners of Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award

It's the first time the award has ever featured co-recipients, honoring the NASCAR legends for what they did beyond the race track

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 4:19 PM

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Flags remembering Kyle Busch and Greg Biffle (via David Jensen/Getty Image)

The Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, which was established in 2015, is offered to an individual in NASCAR to recognize their 'community service-focused efforts to make the world a better place.'

And in 2016, the award will have co-winners for the very first time -- Kyle Busch and Greg Biffle. Busch died suddenly this past May at the age of 41 due to pneumonia that progressed into sepsis, while Biffle was among seven lost in a tragic plane crash last December.

Now, they are both being recognized for their lasting community impact and legacies of service off the race track.

Comcast will award a total of $120,000 with $60,000 benefiting the Bundle of Joy Fund, founded by Kyle and his wife, Samantha, as well as another $60,000 benefiting the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund, honoring Greg and Cristina Biffle’s enduring commitment to helping others.

After their own struggles with infertility, Kyle and Samantha Busch created the Bundle of Joy Fund to support families facing similar challenges. It has awarded more than $2.5 million in fertility grants to nearly 200 families, helping welcome 114 babies while also raising awareness around infertility.

As for Biffle, following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Greg spent two straight weeks using his personal helicopter to reach stranded residents and support rescue efforts, gaining him national attention. His dedication to service continues through the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund, which works in partnership with Foundation For The Carolinas to support communities and causes in need.

Along with being a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Busch won a record 234 races across all three national division, and is the winningest driver in the history of the NASCAR O'Reilly and Truck Series. Biffle won titles in the NASCAR O'Reilly and Truck Series, while also collecting 19 victories at the Cup level throughout his career.

Some notable recent winners include Daniel Dye, Erik Jones, Ryan Vargas, and Bubba Wallace.

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