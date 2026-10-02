Kyle Busch Celebration of Life event details: Free and open to the public

On Friday, October 9, the NASCAR community will gather for a public Celebration of Life, honoring the life and legacy of Kyle Busch. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of 234 races across all three national divisions, died suddenly at the age of 41 on May 21st of this year.

Busch's wife, Samantha, will be onstage to remember her husband, as will his brother Kurt, and several other drivers as well. Among them: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, Daniel Suárez, and Austin Dillon.

The special event will be completely open and free to the public, and you can find further details below:

Kyle Busch Celebration of Life -- Event Details

When: Friday, October 9 at 8pm EST

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway start/finish line in Concord, North Carolina

How to attend: The ceremony will be open to all, and will immediately follow the Truck Series race. Fans without tickets for the Truck Series race can enter the track via Gates 4 & 5A, once the race has reached its conclusion. Ticket-holders for the Truck race can stay in their seats or move closer to the start/finish line, if they choose to.

Price/Tickets: The event is free to attend, and parking is also free...no tickets needed.

Broadcast: FOX SPORTS 1 at 8pm EST (depending on when the Truck race ends)

Other details: Post-ceremony concert by country music star Cole Swindell; full drone show; video tributes; curated collection of Kyle Busch race cars and trophies

Confirmed Guest Speakers

Samantha Busch -- Wife of Kyle Busch; co-founder of their Bundle of Joy Fund

Kurt Busch -- Brother of Kyle and long-time competitor; 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion; winner of the Daytona 500

Joe Gibbs -- Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, where Busch won both of his Cup Series championships and 56 of his 63 career Cup wins.

Kyle Larson -- Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current points leader; 33-time race winner in the Cup Series; long-time friend and competitor to Busch.

Christopher Bell -- Former Kyle Busch Motorsports driver who won 2017 NASCAR Truck title for KBM; winner of the Southern 500 and Coca-Cola 600; Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver and former Cup Series JGR teammate to Busch.

Daniel Suárez -- Former Kyle Busch Motorsports driver; winner of 2026 Coca-Cola 600; Spire Motorsports driver and former Cup Series JGR teammate to Busch.

Noah Gragson -- Former Kyle Busch Motorsports driver and 2018 NASCAR Truck Series championship runner-up for KBM; Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Austin Dillon -- Busch's Cup Series teammate at Richard Childress Racing from 2023 until his passing; winner of Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

Mike Joy -- Lead broadcaster for NASCAR on FOX for the last 25 years

Samantha Busch has also released a video, inviting the public to the ceremony, saying in a statement: "I wanted to personally invite you to Kyle’s Celebration of Life on October 9th at 8pm ET, following the Truck race. I really want this to be a night where the entire NASCAR community can come together to celebrate Kyle, his life, and the legacy he leaves behind in the sport we built our lives around. It’s a chance for everyone to share memories, hear from some special speakers from within the industry, see his cars and trophies, and celebrate everything that made Kyle who he was. We’ll also have a drone show, country music, and so much more. The event is free to attend, and I would truly love to see you there."