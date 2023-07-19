Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"
With his immediate future resolved this season, two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch has turned his attention to his son Brexton’s racing career and how the two could intertwine.
Busch, 38, has made no secret of his hope to one day race in NASCAR competition with his son but unveiled a very detailed plan of how he hopes it will all go down in an appearance on SiriusXM Business Radio’s show, “Cars & Culture with Jason Stein.”
Busch’s full, pre-recorded conversation with Stein will air at 6 p.m. ET Thursday on SiriusXM Business Radio channel 132.
Planning around Brexton's future
Asked by Stein how long he could go as a fulltime Cup series competitor, Busch said, “I would say in a perfect world – I’ve kind of dreamt this up a little bit – in a perfect world, I would retire from Cup racing when Brexton is 15 years-old and I would go run a year of Trucks.
“I’d go run a full Truck series season to see if I can win a Truck series championship because that, I would be the first one to have ever won all three (national) series of NASCAR, you know, the championship, which I’ve won the most races across all three of those divisions, than anybody combined.
Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Zariz Transport Chevrolet Silverado
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
“So, I would do that and then when Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races. So, for two years, because you have to be 18 to run the big tracks, so for two years we would split it. And then when he’s 18, he takes it over, and then when he runs it and takes it over and hopefully wins a championship, then he moves on and then I’m out.
“Like, I’m done. You know, that would, that would be it for me. So that would probably put me around, I guess 49, 50-years-old.”
Stein seemed impressed with Busch’s ideas, saying, “That’s a heck of a plan. I like that.”
Busch replied, “Yeah. That’s the dream. So, I’ve got to make the dream a reality. So, we’re working on that. I’ve got to have that life after racing plan. I don’t have that one set yet.
“And if my Cup career is going to be over in the next, you know, six or seven years, boy, the time is ticking.”
Finding a new home at RCR
The older Busch faced some of his own career uncertainty last year when he was not re-signed by Joe Gibbs Racing after the departure of his longtime primary sponsor in Cup, M&Ms.
Busch ultimately landed at Richard Childress Racing, where he has made an immediate impact and is in position to challenge for a third Cup title this year. Entering this weekend’s race at Pocono, he already has three wins on the season driving RCR’s No. 8 Chevrolet.
Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Latest news
Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive
Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive
Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works" Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief
Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.