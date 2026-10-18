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NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
Kyle Busch remembered: Rowdy’s most notable Phoenix moments
Busch won 16 races across the three national divisions of NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway, including 11 in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:34 PM
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Kyle Busch wins, Joe Gibbs Racing
Photo by: Jonathan Ferrey via Getty Images
Motorsport.com's weekly 'Kyle Busch Remembered' series continues with his most iconic moments from Phoenix Raceway, where he won three Cup, 11 O'Reilly, and two Truck races.
Those 16 victories were part of his record 234 career NASCAR national series wins -- more than any other driver in history. His final victory came just days before his unexpected death at the age of 41 in May.
In honor of KB, we've been highlighting his most impressive, memorable, or even infamous moments at each upcoming track on the NASCAR Cup schedule.
Previously, we covered Atlanta, Sonoma, Nashville, Michigan, Pocono, Chicagoland,Indianapolis, Richmond, New Hampshire, Daytona, Darlington, Gateway, Bristol, Kansas, Las Vegas, and Charlotte -- which you can find by clicking the names of each track as mentioned.
And now, here's a look back at Rowdy's most memorable Phoenix moments.
Kyle Busch Phoenix NASCAR Stats
NASCAR CUP: 42 starts / 3 wins / 4 poles / 13 top fives / 28 top tens / 1190 laps led
O'REILLY: 25 starts / 11 wins / 10 poles / 17 top fives / 21 top tens / 2237 laps led
TRUCKS: 7 starts / 2 wins / 0 poles / 5 top fives / 6 top tens / 317 laps led
NASCAR Cup 2017: "Everything is great"
One of Busch's most well-known interview moments. Following an altercation with with Joey Logano at Las Vegas one week prior, he met with the media outside the NASCAR hauler at Phoenix. Instead of answering questions, he said ‘Everything is great’ four times before walking away. The line was often repeated throughout the rest of his career, even as recently as the beginning of the 2026 season.
NASCAR O'Reilly 2010: An unlikely comeback to 'pay NASCAR back'
What didn't go wrong for KB in this race? He lost the lead through a controversial restart, and clearly annoyed, was then penalized for jumping a later restart. He tried to give the position back, but NASCAR still forced him to serve a pass-through penalty as he didn't give the position back quickly enough. Oh, and did we mention he was struggling with transmission issues throughout the race?
With eight laps remaining, he was restarting tenth and this was a night where he simply refused to lose. Busch immediately went three-wide, passing multiple cars in nearly every corner. He went up the middle for second just two laps later, surging past Keselowski with fresher tires. He was so pumped up after that win, he burned the rear tires completely off. "All I know is that I paid NASCAR back by winning," he said in Victory Lane.
NASCAR Cup 2005: Disrupting Chase with second-ever Cup win
Busch earned two wins in his first full-time season as a NASCAR Cup driver, and he was only 20 years old at the time. His second and final win of the 2005 season came in the penultimate race of the year at Phoenix. This was deep into a championship battle that KB was not a part of, but he still played a major role as one of just two non-Chase drivers to win one of the final ten races of the year. Greg Biffle dominated over half the race, but Busch took the lead with just under 30 laps to go and held on for the win. Oh, and in typical Rowdy fashion, he called out NASCAR in Victory Lane for not letting him do burnouts and apologized to the fans.
2019 NASCAR Cup/O'Reilly: A weekend sweep
Busch had many of these throughout his career, including the rare hat trick at Bristol (twice). But in early 2019, he pulled off his only weekend sweep at Phoenix when both the Cup and O'Reilly Series raced there. In the Saturday race, he led 116 of 200 laps and won by three seconds. The following day, he led 177 of 312 laps, winning by 1.2 seconds. He also beat both Truex brothers that weekend with Ryan second on Saturday and Martin second on Sunday.
Read Also:
NASCAR O'ReillyJesse Love barely holds off Sam Mayer for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Phoenix
NASCAR TruckKaden Honeycutt wins incident-free Phoenix NASCAR Truck race, extends points lead
Jesse Love, Richard Childress, and team honor Kyle Busch in Victory Lane after winning 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly race at Phoenix
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
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