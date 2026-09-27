Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most notable moments at Kansas Speedway

We continue our 'Kyle Busch Remembered' series ahead of NASCAR's fall visit to Kansas Speedway. Busch won nine races at the 1.5-mile intermediate track, including two Cup races.

Busch won a record 234 career NASCAR national series wins -- more than any other driver in history, earning his final victory just days before his unexpected passing at the age of 41 in May.

In honor of Busch, we've been highlighting his most impressive, memorable, or even infamous moments at whatever track is up next on the NASCAR Cup schedule.

Previously, we covered Atlanta, Sonoma, Nashville, Michigan, Pocono, Chicagoland,Indianapolis, Richmond, New Hampshire, Daytona, Darlington Gateway, and Bristol -- which you can find by clicking the names of each track as mentioned.

Now, here's a look back at Rowdy's most memorable Kansas moments:

Kyle Busch Kansas NASCAR Stats

NASCAR CUP: 37 starts / 2 wins / 0 poles / 10 top fives / 16 top tens / 463 laps led

O'REILLY: 12 starts / 4 wins / 1 pole / 8 top fives / 10 top tens / 544 laps led

TRUCKS: 6 starts / 3 wins / 1 pole / 4 top fives / 7 top tens / 287 laps led

NASCAR Cup 2021: Birthday win for KB

Busch's ninth and final NASCAR win at Kansas took place during the 2021 season. He held off Kevin Harvick in a late-race restart, earning the win on what was also his 36th birthday. Busch was part of a very small group of drivers who managed to win a Cup race on their birthday. Did we mention the name of the race (voted on by the fans) was the Buschy McBusch Race 400? I mean, he kind of had to win that one. The driver of the Busch Beer car also finished second to Busch, so it was a perfect outcome.

NASCAR Truck 2021: Three-wide pass in overtime

In a wild green-white-checkered restart, Ross Chastain was aggressively blocking as smoke billowed out of his No. 44 truck. He had Austin Hill to his inside, but Busch crept to the outside, completing a three-wide pass at the white flag to claim a memorable win for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

NASCAR Cup 2024: Kansas heartbreak after brilliant drive

Kansas 2024 could have been the 64th and final win of Busch's Cup career, but unfortunately, it was remembered for a different outcome. Busch and Chastain were battling for the lead for a large portion of the final stage, going back-and-forth in a spectacular battle. Busch appeared to finally have the upper-hand, but ended up in a tricky spot behind the (soon-to-be) lapped car of Chase Briscoe. He tried to squeeze to the outside, spinning to the inside in a heartbreaking loss.

NASCAR O'Reilly 2018: Racing through the grass

Busch didn't win this race, but what a save! He had a big run on Stewart Friesen, who tried to block a moment too late. Most drivers would have wrecked in that moment, but Busch didn't even lose a position. He left skid marks and sparks because of how sideways the truck got, ultimately driving through the grass at full speed, mowing the (thankfully dry) lawn and rejoining the race. He went on to finish second, but still won as a car owner as it was a Kyle Busch Motorsports 1-2.

NASCAR O'Reilly 2013: Wrecking Brad Keselowski in ongoing feud

Busch and Keselowski were in the middle of a heated rivalry at the time, and 2013 at Kansas was one of the flashpoints. While battling for second, Busch turned Keselowski, crashing the Penske driver and his rival for the owner's championship. As they made contact, he made no effort to avoid spinning out Keselowski, who was furious and made his displeasure known. "He just dumped me down the straightaway and I'm not gonna stand for it," said Keselowski after the race. As for Busch, he said the following: "Brad Keselowski dumped me at Watkins Glen. I persevered ... I had an opportunity to wreck him a few times during the Chase, but if he wants to take it over to the other side of the garage area (Cup), then whatever. But I got more class than that."

NASCAR Cup 2007: Calling out Dale Earnhardt Jr.

This was an awkward run-in. Busch was on his way out of Hendrick Motorsports at the end of the 2007 season, with Earnhardt set to take his place. They had issues before and after this race, but resolved things later in their careers. However, things were tense in 2007. Earnhardt sent Busch spinning, hindering his Chase hopes and of course angering KB. "I got run into the back of and spun out down the back straightaway for absolutely no reason. It was a pretty stupid move on his part. I'm sure these guys that he's going to be working with next year don't really appreciate this, because they have a championship they can win this year and he doesn't."

NASCAR O'Reilly 2007: Holding off Kenseth after tense battle

Busch didn't lead a single lap in this race until a restart with just 17 laps to go, and he proceeded to lead every lap after that. Matt Kenseth remained close, pressuring Busch and nearly pulling alongside of him on the white flag lap. Busch was only 22 at the time, but did not blink in the face of such pressure from an already established Cup Series champion. The margin of victory was just 0.085s -- which remains the third closest Kansas NASCAR O'Reilly finish.