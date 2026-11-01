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NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's top Martinsville moments

Busch won four races between the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series at the historic short track

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:15 AM

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Kyle Busch wins, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Motorsport.com continues with this week's edition of our 'Kyle Busch Remembered' series, looking back on his most iconic moments from Martinsville Speedway.

Four of Busch's record 234 career NASCAR national-series wins came at Martinsville. Busch's last-ever win in NASCAR came just days before his death at the age of 41 in May.

In honor of KB, we've been highlighting his most impressive, memorable, or even infamous moments at each upcoming track on the NASCAR Cup schedule.

Previously, we covered Atlanta, Sonoma, Nashville, Michigan, Pocono, Chicagoland,Indianapolis, Richmond, New Hampshire, Daytona, Darlington, Gateway, Bristol, Kansas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, and Talladega -- which you can find by clicking the names of each track as mentioned.

And while Martinsville wasn't Kyle's best track, there were still some great moments to remember:

Kyle Busch Martinsville NASCAR Stats

NASCAR CUP: 42 starts / 2 wins / 2 poles / 17 top fives / 21 top tens / 1429 laps led

O'REILLY: 1 start / 0 wins / 0 poles / 0 top fives / 0 top tens / 0 laps led

TRUCKS: 12 starts / 2 wins / 1 pole / 8 top fives / 9 top tens / 627 laps led

2016 weekend sweep after Martinsville drought

Entering the spring Martinsville weekend in 2016, Busch had never won a grandfather clock, but he managed to change that in a big way with a weekend sweep. Making his 30th start in any NASCAR race at Martinsville, he won the Saturday Truck race by leading 123 of 255 laps. In the Cup race the following day, he was even more dominant, leading 352 of 500 laps including the final 173 uninterrupted.

But the best moment of the weekend came after the checkered flag flew. In road traffic while leaving the track, he encountered super fan Darienne Breazeale, and decided to call out to her after pulling alongside her vehicle. The viral moment gets reposted to this very day, with Busch signing a hat for her and later inviting the excited fan back as a guest for another race.

2017 last-lap pass for the Cup win

Busch's second and last Cup win at Martinsville came 1.5 years after the first in the fall of 2017, and it was a chaotic finish to say the least. On the final restart, he ended up behind teammate Denny Hamlin coming to the white flag. Busch bumped him out of the way in Turn 4, and then doored him up the track in Turn 1 to take the lead. He then had to battle Martin Truex Jr. side-by-side through the final set of corners, taking the win as Hamlin and several others wrecked behind them.

Clashing with other champions

At short tracks, there are often short tempers, and 'Rowdy' Busch was no stronger to letting his emotions show. Even fellow Cup champions were often on the receiving end of it, as we saw at Martinsville with Jimmie Johnson in 2010, Kevin Harvick in 2020, and long-time rival Brad Keselowski in 2021.

While pursuing his fifth consecutive Cup title in 2010, Johnson ended up on Busch's bad side, getting bumped multiple times. KB not-so-calmly delivered a message via his radio on how Johnson could avoid further shots to the rear bumper, and Johnson's crew chief Chad Knaus advised him to yield the position. Well, Johnson flipped KB off instead, which led to this infamous soundbite from Busch: "Stop flipping me off and just f****** drive your sh*t you little b*tch," before promising to wreck the No. 48 if he did it again.

In 2020, Harvick was in a desperation position, needing one more position or face playoff elimination. Unfortunately for Busch, he was the driver directly ahead of him, but when Harvick tried to spin him out on the final lap, Busch did a complete 360-degree spin and carried on without losing a single spot ... so yeah, that was pretty impressive. However, it did not end well for Harvick, as he crashed himself into the inside wall and lost numerous positions.

And in 2021, Busch and Keselowski had a run-in on track, which led to Keselowski spinning Busch out on the cool-down lap. Busch later openly considered fighting him over it, but it never came to blows between Busch and the driver he feuded with (probably) more than any other throughout his career.

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