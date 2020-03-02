Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place

After a 34th and 15th place finish to start off the year, Busch's second-place run at Auto Club Speedway was his first top-ten of the season. Despite the strong result, the race was a struggle and Busch knows the No. 18 team has a lot of work to do.

“Slow, we were slow," Busch admitted. "Just didn’t have the speed overall today for some reason. Then, there at the end felt like the tires were worn out at the last bit of the race. Just frustrating day for us with our Interstate Batteries Camry. Give it up to my guys and everybody at the shop, they’re certainly working hard. I just feel like we’re kind of missing it a little bit – here, here, here and here and those things kind of add up and drag you down a little bit. Overall, great day I guess coming home with second and getting good points out of here. Thanks to Toyota, M&M’s, Interstate Batteries and Rowdy Energy – let’s go next week.”

Busch leaves Sunday 19th in the championship standings.

"We have a lot of work to do," Busch continued. "Guys did a great job here though just trying to work on it and trying to make everything we could out of it all day long, all weekend long. Interstate Batteries Camry wasn’t a second place car, but thankfully we got a good finish out of here and try to get some points. Guys are doing all they can, I know along with everybody at TRD (Toyota Racing Development).

"I appreciate all the hard work, we just have to get a little bit better. We finished the end of last year so strong, I don’t know what we’re missing here. Obviously, it’s a little bit of something here and maybe a little bit of something in a few different areas, but overall good car today. Thank M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles, Rowdy Energy and go on to next week.”