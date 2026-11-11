NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson admits he didn't think Cup title was possible in NASCAR champion's speech

Larson admitted that there was a time when he didn't believe they had any shot at the championship, but a major turning point was a luncheon where Jeff Andrews addressed the organization

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 4:44 PM

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Kyle Larson with championship trophies, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

At the NASCAR Award's in Miami, Kyle Larson accepted his third NASCAR Cup Series championship with a speech full of thanks to the people of Hendrick Motorsports who made it all possible.

However, Larson began his speech by calling out his biggest critic -- his eight-year-old daughter, Audrey.

"Audrey, I want you to pay attention right here," he said with a smile. "Before I get going, I have to acknowledge my toughest critic -- my daughter, Audrey. A while back you told me I sucked at NASCAR and I want you to know that I took that personally. So I went out and won the championship. I'm still waiting on your apology by the way."

He went on to congratulate NASCAR O'Reilly champion Justin Allgaier and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Kaden Honeycutt, taking a moment to praise Honeycutt for his dirt racing skills.

"Three dirt racers winning NASCAR championships in the same year is pretty cool," remarked Larson.

Pushing through the struggles and doubts

Kyle Larson at NASCAR Awards

Photo by: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Reflecting on his own year, Larson acknowledged the early-season struggles for Hendrick as they adapted to the new Chevrolet body. Larson didn't even win a race until after the Chase got underway. He credits team general manager Jeff Andrews with helping to turn the ship around.

"As for our year, every championship takes a team," said Larson. "This one just took a little more of it. If I'm being honest, there were a lot of points this year when I didn't think a championship was realistic.

"We struggled with the new Chevy body and there were weekends we left the track scratching our heads and weeks where it felt like we were chasing something we couldn't catch. Right before the chase, we had a luncheon at the shop to get everybody fired up. Jeff Andrews got up there and said, in so many words, never doubt Hendrick Motorsports.

"And I'll admit it, I was sitting there almost rolling my eyes. I thought, that's just what you say to a luncheon. How could anybody in this building believe we could beat the Toyotas right now? Jeff, I owe you an apology right after Audrey gives me mine."

He described what happened next in their season as "something I'll never forget," as the entire organization rallied to work even closer than before as they tried to forge a path forward.

"Everybody leaned on each other more, talked more and dug in together every single day. And week by week, together, we got better. I've been lucky enough to win championships before, but this is one that would absolutely not have been possible without every single person in that building pulling the same direction."

Crew chief Cliff Daniels the "best leader in sports"

Kyle Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels celebrate championship, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

He went on to thank the individuals that made this championship possible. And he didn't just mention the crew chief, car chief spotter, and the Hendricks. He named every individual from his pit crew, the guys behind the scenes at the Hendrick shop, and more.

However, he did shine a special light on his crew chief, Cliff Daniels.

"When things got hard, nobody turned on each other. We pulled closer and that's the culture that Rick [Hendrick] and Linda [Hendrick] built. Cliff [Daniels], I brag on you a lot, but I want to really say it tonight. I truly believe you're the best leader in sports, period. When we were struggling this year, you never got rattled. You never blamed anybody.

"You just kept showing up with a plan and you kept everybody on our team believing in it, even when I didn't. You expect a lot out of all of us and you never ask anybody to work harder than you do. So thank you, Cliff."

He of course thanked his wife Kaitlyn as well, and ended the seven-minute speech with the following message:

"If this year has taught me anything, it's this: Stay patient and never doubt what the people at Hendrick Motorsports are capable of. You don't win 16 championships by accident. You win them because of the people who never stop believing, even when the guy driving the car isn't sure. So Jeff, you're right. Never doubt Hendrick Motorsports.

Enjoy the off-season and time with your families, and let's get at it again. Thank you."

Video: Kyle Larson's full acceptance speech

Watch: Kyle Larson celebrates third Cup title in NASCAR Awards speech

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