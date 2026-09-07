Kyle Larson doesn't regret strategic gamble he took at Darlington despite coming up short

Sometimes to win in the NASCAR Cup Series, you have to take a gamble. And sometimes, that gamble simply doesn't work out.

Such was the case for Kyle Larson on Saturday, who made the decision to stay out on the track with 24 laps to go at Darlington. All but four other cars pitted to take fresh tires.

The decision put Larson in the race lead, where he would do his best to fend off those on fresher tires hunting him down. While he held on admirably, eventually he was caught and passed by Christopher Bell with 12 laps left to race.

After the race, Larson was asked if he regretted the decision to stay out. He instantly turned the offer down, standing by his team's strategy.

"No. I don't. Because we were going to restart behind the No. 20, the No. 19, it was going to be tough coming to my pit stall around the No. 54."

Larson said that while he stands by the move, he did think that he would have a little more support on the alternative strategy he was running, and didn't realize how many cars would choose to pit.

"I was actually surprised that they pitted in front of me, and I was then surprised that not more stayed out with me," Larson said. "I just thought there were so many cars on the lead lap, I thought there might be, I don't know, two to four more that might stay out. I thought that that could help me at least get some laps where I could manage my tires. But Bell got to second so fast, I was just straight into defense and not able to run the lines that I ultimately wanted to to take care of my tires."

Larson held off Bell as long as he could, and once passed by him, did his best defensive driving to hold on for as high a finish as he could manage. He wound up in fifth, which is a solid result for the first race of the Chase.

As Larson was quick to note, gaining on the lead in the Chase is always important.

"We only gained six points to the lead, but it's better than losing six," he said.

Larson will have the chance to gain more on the Chase lead next weekend as the Cup Series heads to Illinois.

Watch: Race Rewind: Bell strikes late in Darlington Chase opener