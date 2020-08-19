Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Larson, 28, was fired from his Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 team in April for using a racial slur during the broadcast of an iRacing event and was also indefinitely suspended by NASCAR at the time.

Larson was also at one point suspended from World of Outlaws competition but was reinstated once he completed sensitivity training within a 30-day period. He was also suspended from iRacing competition.

In a brief statement to Motorsport.com on Wednesday, NASCAR confirmed Larson has requested reinstatement. However, NASCAR said the case remains under “review” and Larson remains suspended.

During his suspension, Larson has continued to compete in sprint car events. He has amassed 24 victories so far this year with an average finish of 3.413 in 46 starts.

Larson on Saturday led all 30 laps to win Saturday night’s Brownells Capitani Classic at Knoxville, Iowa, and its $50,000 prize.

In an interview with Motorsport.com on Wednesday, NASCAR Hall of Famer and fellow sprint car driver Tony Stewart said NASCAR should reinstate Larson.

“Kyle has done everything NASCAR has asked him to do,” Stewart said. “I think there are a lot of things besides what NASCAR has asked him to do that he’s done on his own to try to make this right and to try to do the right thing.

“Ultimately, NASCAR has to be comfortable with that. It’s going to be their decision if and when he comes back.”