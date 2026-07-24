Kyle Larson responds to Scott Dixon: NASCAR races are too long
The IndyCar legend triggered a tribalism war amongst the two fanbases
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kyle Larson was diplomatic in responding to a question about comments recently made about NASCAR Cup Series races by IndyCar ace Scott Dixon and even agreed with the foundational point.
The six-time IndyCar champion was asked about race lengths over the weekend at Nashville Superspeedway and Dixon responded with a point about NASCAR’s three-plus hour races.
Specifically, the Cup Series is averaging race lengths of three hours and 15 minutes this season.
“I don’t know. I find it really hard to watch Cup races these days … It allows for a nap so maybe that’s good.”
He said it with a chuckle but the reaction created a bit of a racing tribalism dispute between fans and media members across both disciplines.
Naturally, NASCAR is racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, shared venue of both the Brickyard 400 and Indianapolis 500, leading to a question to a racer that has competed in both events to respond to Dixon.
“Well, I'll start off by saying yes, I agree that a lot of our Cup races are too long,” Larson said. “I just think that’s the way the world has kind of gone and how people consume sports. I definitely think our races are too long. I think three hours is too long. So yeah. But as far as a nap, I don't know.
“So, it doesn't really bother me, but I agree with what he was saying.”
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