NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Kyle Larson wins 2026 NASCAR Cup championship with Stage 1 clinch at Homestead

It seemed inevitable, but now it's official as Larson earned enough points in Stage 1 to become a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 8, 2026, 9:24 PM

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Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell on the championship stage

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Kyle Larson has done it, clinching the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series title by the end of Stage 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Tyler Reddick won the opening stage, while Kyle Larson placed fourth, scoring seven stage points. He was battling title rival Christopher Bell for third when the stage-ending caution flew for Chase Briscoe's engine failure.

Since Bell placed third in the stage, and Denny Hamlin sixth, Larson's P4 was enough for him to clinch the title mid-race.

He becomes just the 11th driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win three championships, and the first to win back-to-back Cup titles since the end of Jimmie Johnson's historic five-year run in 2010.

This is also Hendrick Motorsports' 16th NASCAR Cup title, with Larson delivering Mr. H the crown in 2021, 2025, and now 2026.

There's still 2/3rds of the Cup finale left to run, but it's all about the win now as Larson aims to collect his fourth win in the final ten Chase races. It's remarkable as he began the championship fight facing a winless streak that exceeded 50 races, but he's since gone on a tear with victories at Gateway, Kansas, and Talladega.

When told on the radio by crew chief Cliff Daniels that he was the champion, Larson simply replied: "Okay, that was a little anticlimactic, but that's cool. Good job, guys."

Kaden Honeycutt won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship on Friday, and Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts title on Saturday.

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