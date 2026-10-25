Race report

NASCAR Cup Talladega II

Kyle Larson wins wild Talladega NASCAR Cup race after charging from 11th on final lap

Larson surged through the pack with Ross Chastain’s help to beat William Byron by 0.041s in a three-wide photo finish

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 25, 2026, 10:11 PM

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Kyle Larson wins, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Kyle Larson got booted out of line on the final lap and fell all the way back to 11th, but somehow fought back to win the race.

With Ross Chastain drafting, they sliced through the disorganized pack as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held the lead. Behind him, Austin Hill ran out of fuel, leaving Stenhouse as a sitting duck.

Larson surged forward, passing Stenhouse in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 with William Byron second, Stenhouse, and Chastain fourth. There was just 0.041s between the Hendrick teammates at the finish line, and 0.073 separating the top four finishers.

Cole Custer finished fifth, Carson Hocevar sixth, Todd Gilliland seventh, Denny Hamlin eighth, Alex Bowman ninth, and Michael McDowell 10th.

Larson now leads the championship standings by a massive 73-point margin over Hamlin.

Stage 1

Briscoe led the race from pole position, but Hill quickly moved ahead after starting alongside.

The entire pack went three-wide for a bit before becoming strictly two-by-two. T. Dillon fell a lap down early after serving a drive-through penalty for some unapproved pre-race adjustments.

With everyone saving fuel, Keselowski put the throttle to the floor and passed the entire pack with no help, joining up with his teammates at the front.

As the RFK trio led the bottom line, it was the underdogs controlling the top with Cody Ware, Daniel Dye, and Gray Gaulding. Both Gray and Dye led laps for the first time in their Cup careers.

Around 30 laps into the run, the RFK trio decided to go, completely abandoning the pack and driving away. They got a full 40 seconds clear of the pack.

On Lap 50, the Chevrolets were the first to pit in two separate groups. Hocevar, Chastain, Suarez, Gase, and Mears were all caught speeding and issued penalties.

The RFK trio came down two laps later, and blended right into the pack.

When the Toyotas pitted, Bell lost control and spun into the inside wall, damaging the right-front heavily. The race stayed green, but the driver who entered this race second in the standings was now in big trouble. Bell had to pit again as the damage cut a tire down. Things only got worse from there as he was penalized by NASCAR.

When the Ford group pitted, Gragson had to bail into the grass to avoid a collision, which got him a penalty.

Zane Smith had to make an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire, but again, the race stayed green.

The RFK trio cruised to the end of the stage, with Buescher winning Stage 1 over Preece and Keselowski. Way behind them, Larson led the main pack in fourth, Byron fifth, Herbst sixth, Briscoe seventh, Blaney eighth, Logano ninth, and Cindric tenth.

Stenhouse in 27th was awarded the free pass.

Stage 2

Logano took the lead on a frantic restart, leading the RFK Fords.

The field got side-by-side, but there was a lot more jockeying this time with no green-flag pit stop expected.

With just over ten laps to go in the stage, the first major incident of the race unfolded. A stack-up in the top lane ended with Wallace and Blaney tangling, spinning across the track and damaging several cars.

Two title contenders were eliminated from the race -- Blaney, and also Reddick. Hamlin, Elliott, Nemechek, Gibbs, Wallace, Suarez, Gragson, and Gaulding were all involved.

Blaney, Reddick, Elliott, and Nemechek were unable to continue, while Mears fell out of the race at the same time with a mechanical issue.

In the mad-dash for stage points, Logano narrowly won Stage 2 over Larson, Briscoe, Cindric, Byron, Buescher, Zilisch, Van Gisbergen, and Hill.

Stage 3

A handful of cars stayed out, with Buescher and Jones leading the way on the 40-to-go restart.

As things got settled out, Larson took control of the race with several Chevrolets right behind him.

The third line began to form with Chastain moving up in front of Logano, and the two of them going to the front, even with Chastain as one lap down.

With just a few laps to go, Logano lost control after a bump from Hocevar in the tri-oval, flipping upside down in a monstrous crash. Several cars were collected, but thankfully, all drivers were later checked and released from the infield care center. NASCAR red-flagged the race as they flipped Logano's car back onto its wheels.

On the restart, the pushes were massive, and Larson had the lead at the white flag. However, Hill pushed him out line at the exit of Turn 2, and suddenly, Stenhouse surged ahead to take the lead.

Larson fell back to 11th at the entrance of Turn 3, but he had Chastain directly behind him and a disorganized pack ahead of them.

Stenhouse was all by himself as Hill ran out of fuel, and Byron pulled alongside him. But Larson was flying on the inside with Chastain following, and the Hendrick driver took the checkered flag.

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement 1 K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 189

3:07'54.002

6 71 2 W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 189

+0.041

3:07'54.043

0.041 7 47 3 R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 189

+0.066

3:07'54.068

0.025 7 34 4 R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 189

+0.073

3:07'54.075

0.007 9 33 5 C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 189

+0.165

3:07'54.167

0.092 9 32 6 C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 189

+0.182

3:07'54.184

0.017 10 31 7 T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 189

+0.211

3:07'54.213

0.029 7 30 8 D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 189

+0.442

3:07'54.444

0.231 8 29 9 A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 189

+0.461

3:07'54.463

0.019 7 28 10 M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 189

+0.485

3:07'54.487

0.024 7 27 11 A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 189

+0.516

3:07'54.518

0.031 8 26 12

J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing

21 Ford 189

+0.646

3:07'54.648

0.130 9 25 13 R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 189

+0.846

3:07'54.848

0.200 11 33 14 A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 189

+3.176

3:07'57.178

2.330 8 15 T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 188

+1 Lap

3:07'55.730

1 Lap 11 22 16 C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 188

+1 Lap

3:07'56.038

0.308 9 21 17 T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 188

+1 Lap

3:07'56.393

0.355 10 20 18 D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 188

+1 Lap

3:07'59.226

2.833 12 19 19 Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 187

+2 Laps

3:07'58.000

1 Lap 8 18 20 N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 186

+3 Laps

3:07'56.378

1 Lap 12 17 21 J. Gase NY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 186

+3 Laps

3:08'00.804

4.426 11 22 B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 185

+4 Laps

3:07'57.653

1 Lap 12 15 23 G. Gaulding Garage 66 66 Ford 185

+4 Laps

3:07'59.357

1.704 13 24 B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 184

+5 Laps

3:03'41.985

1 Lap 8 21 Accident 25

D. Dye Live Fast Motorsports

78 Chevrolet 184

+5 Laps

3:08'02.122

4'20.137 10 26 R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 183

+6 Laps

2:55'50.362

1 Lap 5 16 Accident 27 A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 183

+6 Laps

2:55'50.921

0.559 5 18 Accident 28 E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 183

+6 Laps

2:55'51.041

0.120 5 11 Accident 29

C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing

88 Chevrolet 183

+6 Laps

2:55'51.103

0.062 19 12 Accident 30 S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 183

+6 Laps

2:55'51.254

0.151 7 10 Accident 31 A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 183

+6 Laps

2:55'51.255

0.001 18 6 Accident 32 C. Buescher 17 Ford 183

+6 Laps

2:55'51.258

0.003 6 20 Accident 33 C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 183

+6 Laps

2:55'51.287

0.029 24 16 Accident 34 J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 183

+6 Laps

2:55'52.206

0.919 17 15 Accident 35 C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 177

+12 Laps

3:06'14.799

6 Laps 11 2 Suspension 36 C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 147

+42 Laps

3:07'55.202

30 Laps 7 2 37 T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 137

+52 Laps

3:08'33.649

10 Laps 7 1 38 R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 131

+58 Laps

1:57'42.126

6 Laps 4 4 Accident 39 J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 131

+58 Laps

1:57'42.738

0.612 6 1 Accident 40 C. Mears Beard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 131

+58 Laps

2:02'03.434

4'20.696 8 1 Mechanical View full results

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