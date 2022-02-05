Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chase Elliott tops fairly tame NASCAR Clash practice
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash News

LA Coliseum’s NASCAR track is “going to get faster and faster” - Childers

NASCAR’s newest racetrack, the one-quarter mile oval inside the famous LA Coliseum Memorial Stadium, is “just going to get faster and faster” according to leading crew chief Rodney Childers. 

LA Coliseum’s NASCAR track is “going to get faster and faster” - Childers
Charles Bradley
By:

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott topped the practice session for the Busch Lite Clash in L.A. this afternoon ahead of qualifying with a lap of 66.89mph -- just 13.455 seconds. This was far quicker than the speeds that some had feared, given the tight and compact nature of the track. 

Drivers went out in three different groups. Each group had three eight-minute practice runs. 

Read Also:

Childers, crew chief on Kevin Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang, was pleased to run second fastest to former champion Elliott. 

“We just kept making small adjustments every time we went out, to get it better and better,” said Childers. “The track’s still going to get a little bit better.  

“Any time you have new asphalt it’s real oily to begin with. The sun’s out, so that’s obviously going to burn it off, but it’s about getting rubber down – getting rubber down on the paint that’s on the apron is a huge key for us too.   

“The track’s just going to get faster and faster.” 

Kyle Busch turned the fifth-fastest time in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and was in a good mood after taking on the 1/4-mile short track.

“Overall, all good,” said Busch. “It’s a cool event, it’s fun, it’s different. We’ll see how it races. Being out there with 12 of us instead of 24 is going to be a different feel.  

“I’ve run Super Late Models at quarter-mile tracks in my career, and with the best drivers out there you won’t put a car one lap down for 60 laps because it’s just bumper to bumper in a line. 

“But you can still put on some good racing.”  

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez added: “To race here in LA is special. To race at the Coliseum is even more special! I don’t get to race at home in Mexico, but this is as close as you can get.” 

