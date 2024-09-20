All Series

NASCAR Cup Bristol II

LaJoie and Haley to swap rides after Bristol in unusual NASCAR Cup move

In a surprising move, two teams have agreed have to swap drivers before the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili's Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili's Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Corey Lajoie, who currently drives the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, will switch seats with Justin Haley, who currently drives the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford. It's an unusual move that will take place after the Bristol weekend with seven races still to go in the season.

In August, it was already revealed that Spire and LaJoie will part ways at the end of the year, with mystery surrounding his replacement until now. It's bit of a homecoming for Haley, who earned his first Cup win with Spire in a rain-shortened race at Daytona in 2019. 

“Justin Haley is a very talented driver who has done a lot to help elevate RWR,” said Robby Benton, president, RWR. “Justin came to us over the Olympic break with a longer-term opportunity that would serve his career well. We were sympathetic to his desires, as Justin committed to RWR early last year and has since played a key role in the growth of our organization. We didn’t want to compromise his growth or our own. In our talks with Justin following the break, we agreed to release him from his contract with RWR."

RWR admitted that the move is "unconventional" but they believe it will help the team as they continue to move forward.

Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, Pinnacle Home Improvement Ford Mustang

Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, Pinnacle Home Improvement Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Haley's ninth-place finishes at Darlington and Gateway are the first top-tens in the history of RWR earned outside of drafting tracks. LaJoie's season has been more of a struggle, lagging behind rookie teammate Carson Hocevar most of the year. However, he's fresh off of his best finish at a non-drafting track as well, finishing eighth at Watkins Glen. There are only 15 points between LaJoie and Haley in the championship standings. 

Speaking on LaJoie's exit from the team after four years, Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said: "Corey LaJoie has been a cornerstone of Spire Motorsports and we’re incredibly appreciative of all the time, effort and energy he has invested in our program. RWR is getting a workhorse in Corey. He’s dedicated to his craft and his tenacity brings out the best in those around him."

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Spire also praised Haley, saying he "put us both on the map" with his shock win at Daytona. "It was a pivotal moment for his career and our organization. We’ve both grown since that day, as Justin has proven his talent in the Cup garage and he comes back to an organization that is very different from the one he left a few years ago. Getting back together now, rather than waiting until 2025, gives us an excellent opportunity to build a baseline and be a step ahead when we get to Daytona next February.”

 
