NASCAR Cup Richmond
Qualifying report

Larson beats Elliott to Richmond Cup pole for all-Hendrick front row

Kyle Larson withstood a late challenge from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to win the pole for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Kyle Larson takes his first pole of the Cup Series season at Richmond

Larson, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice, went out early in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying and paced the session with an average lap speed of 120.332 mph.

Elliott, who went out last of the 10 cars, went second-fastest on his first of two laps (120.321 mph), but couldn’t gain any speed on his second lap leaving him sharing the front row with Larson.

The pole is Larson’s first of the season and 17th of his career and also comes in a race he won one year ago.

“That definitely helps for sure – the No. 1 pit stall means a lot,” Larson said. “Happening to be in Group A and the sun coming out a little bit helped also.

“Chase got real close there, so I was a little nervous. It’s good to be on the pole. We’ll see if it translates to tomorrow’s race.”

Ross Chastain ended up third fastest (120.059 mph), fellow HMS driver Alex Bowman was fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Todd Gilliland, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and his Penske teammate Joey Logano.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 2

22.438

   120.332
2 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 2

+0.002

22.440

 0.002 120.321
3 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 2

+0.051

22.489

 0.049 120.059
4 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 2

+0.088

22.526

 0.037 119.861
5 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 2

+0.096

22.534

 0.008 119.819
6 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 2

+0.107

22.545

 0.011 119.760
7 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 2

+0.140

22.578

 0.033 119.585
8
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 2

+0.153

22.591

 0.013 119.517
9 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 2

+0.230

22.668

 0.077 119.111
10 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 2

+0.238

22.676

 0.008 119.069

Round 1 / Group B

Elliott sent a blistering pace in the first round with an average lap speed of 122.095 mph – the fastest lap of the day at the time.

Wallace ended up second fastest (121.742 mph) and Cindric was third (121.704 mph).

Also moving on to the final round of qualifying from Group B were Gilliland and Truex.

Among those who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, last weekend’s race winner William Byron and Kyle Busch.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 2

22.114

   122.095
2 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 2

+0.064

22.178

 0.064 121.742
3 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 2

+0.071

22.185

 0.007 121.704
4 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 2

+0.088

22.202

 0.017 121.611
5 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 2

+0.114

22.228

 0.026 121.468
6 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 2

+0.116

22.230

 0.002 121.457
7 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 2

+0.117

22.231

 0.001 121.452
8 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 2

+0.141

22.255

 0.024 121.321
9 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 2

+0.141

22.255

 0.000 121.321
10 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 2

+0.172

22.286

 0.031 121.152
11 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 2

+0.219

22.333

 0.047 120.897
12 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 1

+0.221

22.335

 0.002 120.887
13
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 2

+0.253

22.367

 0.032 120.714
14 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 2

+0.261

22.375

 0.008 120.670
15 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 2

+0.269

22.383

 0.008 120.627
16 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 2

+0.346

22.460

 0.077 120.214
17 T. DillonKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 2

+0.381

22.495

 0.035 120.027
18 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 2

+0.662

22.776

 0.281 118.546

Round 1 / Group A

Logano led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 120.897 mph.

Gibbs – the last car to go out – ended up second quick (120.795 mph) while Larson was third (120.762 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Chastain and Bowman.

Among those who failed to move on were Chris Buescher, John Hunter Nemechek and reigning series champion Ryan Blaney.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 2

22.333

   120.897
2
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 2

+0.019

22.352

 0.019 120.795
3 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 2

+0.025

22.358

 0.006 120.762
4 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 2

+0.074

22.407

 0.049 120.498
5 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 2

+0.089

22.422

 0.015 120.417
6 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 2

+0.115

22.448

 0.026 120.278
7 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 2

+0.127

22.460

 0.012 120.214
8 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 2

+0.144

22.477

 0.017 120.123
9 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 2

+0.154

22.487

 0.010 120.069
10 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 2

+0.185

22.518

 0.031 119.904
11 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 2

+0.193

22.526

 0.008 119.861
12 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.203

22.536

 0.010 119.808
13 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 2

+0.220

22.553

 0.017 119.718
14
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 2

+0.231

22.564

 0.011 119.660
15 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 2

+0.241

22.574

 0.010 119.607
16 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 2

+0.280

22.613

 0.039 119.400
17 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 2

+0.639

22.972

 0.359 117.534
18 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 2

+0.674

23.007

 0.035 117.356

