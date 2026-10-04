Las Vegas honors hometown hero Kyle Busch with memorial rock and numerous tributes
Kyle Busch began his racing career in Las Vegas, and the track is honoring him in several ways this weekend
Kyle Busch Memorial rock at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Photo by: Dan Trobaugh (LVMS) of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) and the 0.375-mile Bullring just outside of the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway have been paying tribute to Las Vegas native and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, all race weekend. Busch died suddenly at just 41 years old in May of this year, only a few days removed from his 234th and final NASCAR win in a Truck race at Dover.
When news initially broke of Busch's passing, several fans in Nevada immediately journeyed to LVMS, building a makeshift memorial at the track. Busch won seven races across all three national NASCAR divisions at LVMS, and won countless races as a young man at the Bullring.
As NASCAR returns to Vegas for the first time without Kyle Busch, the track has made sure to remember him in as many ways as they possibly can.
Memorial Rock
Kyle's wife Samantha, children Brexton and Lennix, brother Kurt, and parents Tom and Gaye were all present for the unveiling of a memorial rock built in honor of KB just outside the Bullring, and featuring his signature bow. Actor Michael Rooker, whose Days of Thunder character 'Rowdy' Burns inspired Busch's iconic nickname was also there for the ceremony.
Busch family members gather for Kyle Busch memorial rock dedication
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kyle Busch Classic
At the Bullring, the 'Kyle Busch Classic' was held, featuring several races from various divisions. Brexton waved the green flag for the ARCA Menard's West Series race and 'Forever Rowdy' was painted on the walls. Brexton also competed in a Legends Car race later that same night at the Bullring.
Brexton Busch waves the green flag
Photo by: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Road dedication and pace car drive for Kurt
Outside of the track, two roads were renamed in honor of Kyle, and also his brother and fellow Cup Series champion Kurt Busch. The street intersections leading into the Bullring have been renamed 'Rowdy Road,' and 'Busch Brothers Drive.' Both of these Cup champions began their winning ways at that short track.
Kurt Busch will also drive the pace car ahead of Sunday's race, which features a special sticker remembering Kyle Busch. Both Busch brothers won Cup races at LVMS, with Kyle winning in 2009 and Kurt winning there during the 2020 season.
New road signs honoring Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Photo by: Dan Trobaugh (LVMS) of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Signage and other tributes
As most tracks have done since Busch's passing, a black No. 8 has been stenciled into the infield grass in remembrance of him, but the track did several nods to KB and his legacy nearly everywhere you look. There is 'Forever Rowdy' signage high above the track, while both an M&M's Kyle Busch car and Busch's 2019 championship trophy are on display for the fans. They've also erected a tribute wall in the concourse (by the pedestrian tunnel entrance) where fans can write messages in remembrance of the NASCAR legend. And of course, there will be a silent Lap 8 tribute during the Cup race, as there was during the O'Reilly race.
Fans sign the tribute board for Kyle Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kyle Larson's tribute paint scheme
This wasn't organized by LVMS, but we still felt we should include it. Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson will honor Busch with a special livery, recreating the No. 5 Kellogg's car he drove for the team at the start of his Cup Series career, earning his first career wins at HMS. It says 'Tiny Kyle' above the door, as that was Busch's nickname for his long-time friend and rival.
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Matthew Bolt via Getty Images
Additional pictures from the track, honoring Kyle 'Rowdy' Busch
Fans react to Kyle Busch's name and No. 8 on Richard Childress Racing hauler
Photo by: Jeff Speer / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kyle Busch's 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy
Photo by: Jeff Speer / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kyle Busch tribute flag
Photo by: Dan Trobaugh (LVMS) of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kyle Busch M&M's No. 18
Photo by: Chris Trim of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
'Forever Rowdy' tribute on the wall at the Bullring
Photo by: Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Samantha Busch,left, wife of the late Kyle Busch, is greeted by a race fan following a ceremony at the Kyle Busch Memorial Rock
Photo by: Will Lester of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
A Kyle Busch fan poses for a photo in front of he rock memorial
Photo by: Chris Williams/LVMS/con Sportswire
Samantha Busch, widow of the late Kyle Busch, stands with their children Brexton, 11, and Lennix, 4, during pre race ceremonies at The Bullring
Photo by: Will Lester Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
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