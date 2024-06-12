Le Mans class winner Joey Hand joins RFK for NASCAR Cup race at Chicago
Veteran sports car racer Joey Hand will return to the NASCAR Cup Series to compete in this year’s Chicago Street Race with RFK Racing.
RFK Racing already fields two full-time entries with team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, but Hand will be the latest to drive its ‘Stage 60’ entry, the No. 60 Ford which competes on a part-time basis.
David Ragan drove the car in the Daytona 500 and 12-time Supercars winner Cam Waters took the helm in last weekend’s race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
BuildSubmarines.com, who partnered with the ‘Stage 60’ initiative at Daytona and Sonoma, will again sponsor Hand’s race at Chicago.
Hand – currently a Ford factory driver across multiple disciplines of sports car racing – is a former champion of the Star Mazda Series, co-winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2011, 12 Hours of Sebring in 2012, and 24 Hours of Le Mans LMGTE Pro Class in 2016.
“Saying I’m excited is an understatement,” Hand, 45, said. “To be part of the ‘Stage 60’ program is going to be awesome. I’ve gotten close with the RFK team while working with them on the simulator over the past three years and have a ton of respect for what they are doing.
“I love street racing and have done a lot of it in my career, so Chicago is right in my wheelhouse. NASCAR is some of the toughest competition I’ve been up against and there’s nothing like some good street fighting to put on a show for the fans.”
Hand made his NASCAR debut in 2021 for Rick Ware Racing, driving the No. 52 car at the Charlotte Roval.
He went on to drive for RWR in six races in 2022, all on road courses (Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma, Road America, Indianapolis Road Course, Watkins Glen and the Roval). His best finish was 20th at Sonoma.
Last July, three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in more than 60 years to win a Cup race in his debut when he took victory in the inaugural Chicago race driving for Trackhouse Racing.
