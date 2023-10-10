Legacy MC adds NASCAR veteran Kenseth as competition advisor

In his new role with the organization, Kenseth, the 2003 Cup Series champion and 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, will provide guidance and strategy in competition areas while serving as a mentor to drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, who will join the team next season.

Team co-owners Jimmie Johnson – with whom Kenseth raced with in Cup for most of his career – and Maury Gallagher announced Kenseth’s addition on Tuesday.

“Jimmie and I have so much respect for each other as both competitors and friends – we are alike in many ways and at similar points in our careers,” said Kenseth.

“This is a great opportunity for me to be a resource for two extremely talented drivers and help on the racing operations side with this transition to Toyota. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Johnson and Kenseth had a down-to-the-wire battle for the 2013 Cup title. Kenseth won seven races during that season – Johnson won six – but after chasing each other for several weeks, Kenseth finished second in the standings as Johnson won his sixth career title.

“Not only is Matt an excellent driver and a fierce competitor, he’s also a great friend,” Johnson said. “This alliance makes so much sense. Matt is extremely smart, has worked with Toyota while racing for Joe Gibbs Racing, and is still as competitive as ever.

“He’s a natural-born athlete and as fit as I have ever seen him. I’m so glad he is willing to share his knowledge and experience with us, and we look forward to all Matt has to offer.”

Matt Kenseth, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion #DoYouKnowJack Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kenseth and Joey Cohen, LMC’s vice president of racing operations, also worked together at Roush Racing when Cohen was an engineer for the team.

“Matt is going to help make this transition to Toyota smooth,” said Cohen. “He is one of the best drivers out there, and even though he is no longer behind the wheel, his perspective and advice will be crucial heading into next season for both our drivers and crews.”

Kenseth stepped away from full-time competition in 2020. Over the course of his 20-year Cup career, Kenseth amassed 39 victories and won the 2003 series championship, the last decided under a non-playoff format.

Kenseth is a two-time Daytona 500 champion, the 2000 Rookie of the Year, a Southern 500 winner, a Coca-Cola 600 winner, and the 2004 International Race of Champions (IROC) champion.