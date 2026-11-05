NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Legacy Motor Club adds even more investors, including Indy 500 winner Danny Sullivan

Legacy Motor Club utilizes an impressive list of investors to form its ownership group and serve as the backbone of the Jimmie Johnson-led team

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 4:59 PM

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Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, has added even more investors to its ownership group.

“I wanted to bring together people who know what it takes to build something exceptional and sustain it,” said Johnson in a release from the team. “They’ve competed, created, taken risks and led people. They bring different experiences but share a belief in what LEGACY can become. Winning is the ambition, and this group brings valuable perspective to building the organization that makes it possible.”

Danny Sullivan — Indianapolis 500 winner and CART champion

Ben Lovett — Founding member of Mumford & Sons

Michael Wystrach — Co-Founder of Freshly and Petfolk

Nat Zilkha — Executive Chairman of Gibson, Inc. and Co-Founder of Firebird Music

Tim Headington — Entrepreneur across hospitality, real estate and film

Johnathan Crocker — Co-Founder of Frank August and Thousand Acres

Others: Jim Brown, Ellie Franchitti, Nick Hanauer, John T. McCoy, Bart Proctor, Andy Reiner, Tommaso Sandretto, Richie Schmock, Alex Song, Jamie Tisch

They join an existing group that includes IndyCar legends Dario Franchitt, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, country singer Darius Rucker, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, sporting legends Chase Utley and Andy Roddick, and several others.

“Some of the most powerful communities begin with a shared passion,” said Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons. “I’ve experienced that through music and through creating places where people come together. What excites me about LEGACY is the opportunity to help build that sense of connection around racing. There’s an extraordinary world behind the race itself, and so much potential to invite people into it.”

Legacy Motor Club will expand into a three-car organization in 2027. They will field the No. 42 of Josh Berry, the No. 43 of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 of Riley Herbst, while Jimmie Johnson himself will make his final Daytona 500 appearance in the No. 48.

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