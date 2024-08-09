Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team undergoes organizational shakeup

The team, co-owned by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, announced longtime NASCAR engineer Jacob Canter will take over as director of competition.

In addition, Bobby Kennedy – who has served as an executive with several NASCAR teams – has been named to the newly created position of general manager and will report directory to CEO Cal Wells III.

The moves come following a manufacturer change in the offseason from Chevrolet to Toyota that has produced haphazard results this year for its full-time drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry, Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, AdventHealth Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

A former short track driver, Canter completed his degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Washington. He began his professional career as a technical engineer with MoTeC USA before moving to Rusty Wallace Racing to create an engineering department for the team.

In 2007, Canter began a nearly 16-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing where he served as a race engineer and then research and development team manager. He most recently served as engineering manager of vehicle performance at GM Motorsports.

“I am incredibly excited to join Legacy Motor Club and embark on this new journey,” Canter said. “I am thankful to Maury, Jimmie, Richard (Petty) and Cal for this opportunity. It is a competitive advantage to be a part of a team with amazing vision and leadership.”

Canter will oversee the competition department including all crew chiefs and pit crew, while Kennedy will oversee the day-to-day operations of LMC.

“Both Jacob and Bobby represent some of the best the world of motorsports has to offer,” said Wells. “Having previous long-term relationships with Toyota Racing Development will prove invaluable as Legacy MC strives towards joining the elite within the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Johnson said the organization needed to make a change “at this stage in the game.”

“This has been a difficult season and performance hasn’t been where we want it to be, so moves like this are necessary,” he said. “We want to show up, be competitive, and win races. That’s the main goal.”