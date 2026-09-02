Legacy Motor Club to part ways with John Hunter Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek, 29, will not return to Legacy Motor Club for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Nemechek first. joined the team at the start of the 2024 season, recording points finishes of 34th and 25th. He currently sits 27th in the 2026 championship standings, trailing teammate Erik Jones in 21st by 80 points after Daytona.

"Legacy Motor Club has made the decision to part ways with John Hunter Nemechek at the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season," a statement from the team read. "We are grateful for John Hunter's contributions to Legacy Motor Club and appreciate his professionalism and commitment to the organization throughout his time with the team. We remain focused on finishing the 2026 season strong together and wish John Hunter the very best in the future."

Nemechek reacted to the news with his own statement:

"I am incredibly grateful to Legacy Motor Club for the past three years. While I am obviously disappointed with their decision, I am as motivated as ever. It has been such an honor to represent Toyota, Legacy Motor Club, and all of their sponsors. I can't wait to continue this journey, as I know my best days are ahead.

"This is a tough sport, and I am so thankful for the love and support from Tyler Gibbs, Jack Irving, everyone at Pye Barker, my JHN Autosports team, and so many others that have kept me lifted up through good times and bad. For now, I am going to hug my family, focus on putting together 10 great races and finish the year, and figuring out what comes next.

John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Josh Berry, who is on a hot streak with five consecutive top tens and is looking for a ride in 2027, is the leading candidate to replace Nemechek, but nothing is official at this time. Berry currently drives for the Wood Brothers, who will put Jesse Love in the No. 21 next year.

Legacy Motor Club is also known to be seeking a third charter to add another full-time entry, but those plans have not been solidified either.

As for Nemechek, he first became a full-time Cup driver in 2020 with Front Row Motorsports before losing that seat. He has three top fives and 17 top tens in 139 starts, but he has enjoyed far more success in the lower divisions.

In the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, Nemechek has 11 race wins and placed as high as fourth in the standings in 2023. In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he has 13 career wins and a season-best points result of third in 2021.