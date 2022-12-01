Live Fast Motorsports switches to Chevrolet for 2023

The team, co-owned by Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod and Joe Falk, will shift from Ford to Chevrolet next season and field the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

They will also receive engine support from ECR Engines.

“Our team is excited to make this transition to Chevrolet,” said McLeod, co-owner and driver at Live Fast Motorsports. “Chevrolet Camaros have proven great success on the track and Live Fast Motorsports is looking forward to becoming a part of this advance.”

McLeod competed in 29 of 36 races this past season, running various other drivers in the road course events and the Bristol Dirt Race. Their best result came at the Daytona 400-miler earlier this past year, with McLeod finishing seventh.

“We’re looking forward to racing for Chevrolet, the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR,” said Matt Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports. “We’ll also be getting engine support from ECR engines, and we know our program will benefit from their technologies and power under the hood.”

Live Fast Motorsports becomes the 16th chartered team (out of 36 total) to join the Chevrolet camp.