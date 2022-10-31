Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant" Next / Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II News

Logano calls for new rule against 'awesome' Chastain move

Joey Logano was extremely impressed with Ross Chastain's daring last-lap move against the outside wall at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway, but warned of potential consequences if left unchecked.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Did Chastain just open Pandora's box?  Logano warns that he may have.

While running tenth on the white flag lap, he shifted up into fifth gear, put the car into the outside wall, and drove full-throttle against it to the finish line. The brazen move earned him five positions, and gained Chastain entry into the Championship 4.

NASCAR said the move was within the bounds of the rulebook, but will that change in the near-future?

While heaping praise onto the Trackhouse Racing driver, Logano also cautioned about allowing such maneuvers in the future.

"We all did it as kids. We all did it in the video game. That's how you made speed in the video game, that's what you did," laughed Logano.

"Something we all thought about at one point. At least I thought about it a lot, but never really had the need to do it. Also kind of thought of how many races I could have won here by doing that. As spectacular as it was, as much as it worked, the problem is now the box is open, right? Now every Xfinity race, every Truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, this wall riding is going to be a play. That's not good. That's not good.

"I mean, it was awesome, it was cool. It happened for the first time. There's no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one because I don't know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag. I don't know if it's the safest thing for the driver or the fans when you have a car right up at the wall hauling the mail like that. What if that fence, gate, wasn't closed all the way? What if it was bent and caught his car? That's a big risk that Ross was willing to take.

He the concluded: "God bless him, that's awesome, (but) I don't think we need to do that every week."

Will we see it again in the finale?

Logano will be battling for the championship alongside Chastain, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell next weekend at Phoenix. With the possibility of it happening again and deciding who is crowned champion, the Team Penske driver called for NASCAR to act immediately.

"That's why I'm saying we probably need to do something about it before next week," he declared. Like I said, the box is open now. It's going to continue to happen until we do something about it. Phoenix presents the opportunity for it, too. A little different entry point and all that. But, yeah, when you're going for a championship, you're probably going to do it.

"You're leading going into the last corner, you're going to put it in the wall? Geez. It's cool, it happened once, we don't need to make this a thing."

Kyle Larson had reservations about the move as well, and he himself tried something similar at Darlington Raceway in the past.

"I’m a bit embarrassed that I did it because that was pretty embarrassing,” said Larson, whose car remains in contention in the owner playoffs. “That’s not a good look for our sport at all. I don’t know what you guys think. Probably think it’s cool, but I think it’s pretty embarrassing.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"
Previous article

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"

Next article

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant" Martinsville II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set Martinsville II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3

After a dramatic race at Monza, the next round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series will take place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches

The Mexican Grand Prix is always considered somewhat of an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar, owing to the altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch
DTM DTM

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch

Abt Sportsline is keeping its options open regarding its choice of manufacturer for the 2023 DTM season, but is confident of extending its long-standing relationship with Audi.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.