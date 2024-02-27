NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions
NASCAR issued a series of penalties on Tuesday – including a crew chief suspension – but Cup driver Joey Logano avoided a major one.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
Logano, who drives the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske, was fined $10,000 for utilizing racing gloves that were not SFI certified. NASCAR declined to assess any points penalty to the driver or his team.
During pre-race inspection Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Logano was discovered to have gloves that had been altered, potentially for a competitive advantage.
Black webbing had been added between the left glove’s thumb and index finger and Logano could be seen placing his left hand against the window netting during his qualifying lap on Saturday.
Logano – who had qualified second – had to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field and had to serve a drive through penalty on pit road once he took the green flag.
Some video of Logano’s qualifying lap at Atlanta and discussion of the use of his gloves is included in the Fox Sports clip below:
Also on the Cup side, two Stewart-Haas Racing teams – the No. 10 of Noah Gragson and No. 41 of Ryan Preece – were both penalized for unapproved roof air deflectors on their respective cars.
NASCAR inspectors confiscated the deflectors during opening-day inspection on Friday.
Both teams and drivers were stripped of 35 points. The penalty leaves Gragson with -6 points after the first two races of the season and Preece with zero.
A spokesman for SHR said the organization had no comment and had not decided whether to appeal.
Ryan Preece, Stewart Haas Racing, HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang, Noah Gragson, Stewart Haas Racing, Black Rifle Coffee / Ranger Boats Ford Mustang
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
In the Xfinity Series, Jason Miller, crew chief for driver J.J. Yeley in last Saturday’s race, has been suspended for two races (through Phoenix) for his involvement in a physical confrontation with driver Kyle Weatherman.
Weatherman and Yeley made contact in the race, which resulted in a spin by Yeley. In a video posted on YouTube, Miller is seen confronting Weatherman and then grabbing him by his throat as he stood by his car after the event.
Also, crew chief Seth Chavka was fined $5,000 for an improperly attached lug nut on Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota after the race.
