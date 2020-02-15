Joey Logano leads final Daytona 500 practice; Toyotas sit out

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Race in
1 day
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
47 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
61 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
75 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
81 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
89 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
117 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
138 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
144 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
152 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
173 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
180 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
187 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
193 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
201 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
207 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
214 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
222 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
229 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
236 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
243 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
250 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
257 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
264 days
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Practice report

Joey Logano leads final Daytona 500 practice; Toyotas sit out

By:
Feb 15, 2020, 6:41 PM

Joey Logano ended up fastest in the final warmup to Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Logano, who won one of the two 500 qualifying races on Thursday night, led the way in the final pre-race practice session Saturday afternoon with an average speed of 200.516 mph, one of six cars to surpass the 200-mph mark.

Kevin Harvick ended up second (200.512 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (200.499 mph).

“We’re ready to go run the 500,” Keselowski said. “We have a good Discount Tire Ford. We’ll control what we can control, but we feel like we’re in good shape.”

Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Cole Custer completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Aric Almirola, David Ragan, Michael McDowell, William Byron and Brendan Gaughan.

None of the five Toyota Racing drivers elected to participate in the final practice.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Race Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
18:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
20:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
17:00
12:00
Duel 1
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
00:00
19:00
Duel 2
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
01:45
20:45
Third Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
22:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
17:30
12:30
Race
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
19:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

