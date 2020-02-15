Joey Logano leads final Daytona 500 practice; Toyotas sit out
Joey Logano ended up fastest in the final warmup to Sunday’s Daytona 500.
Logano, who won one of the two 500 qualifying races on Thursday night, led the way in the final pre-race practice session Saturday afternoon with an average speed of 200.516 mph, one of six cars to surpass the 200-mph mark.
Kevin Harvick ended up second (200.512 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (200.499 mph).
“We’re ready to go run the 500,” Keselowski said. “We have a good Discount Tire Ford. We’ll control what we can control, but we feel like we’re in good shape.”
Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Cole Custer completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Aric Almirola, David Ragan, Michael McDowell, William Byron and Brendan Gaughan.
None of the five Toyota Racing drivers elected to participate in the final practice.
