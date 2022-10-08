Logano beats Byron to Cup pole at Charlotte Roval

Logano’s average speed of 103.424 mph in the final round ended up the fastest lap of the day and earned him his third pole of the 2022 season and 25th of his career.

“The lap was OK. I felt like I screwed up the final chicane here. I screwed up the first run and I screwed up half as bad the second time trying to adjust without over-adjusting,” Logano said.

“My car has some speed in it obviously. It was really good through the rest of the race track. Starting up front is nice. Hopefully we can do what we need to do this weekend. Our job is to get to the next round (of the playoffs).

“This is a great start. We’ll try to keep our track position. It’s pretty sketchy when you lose track position here.”

After finishing 27th last weekend at Talladega, Logano enters Sunday’s final race of the second round of the playoffs fifth in the standings, 18 points above the cutoff line to transfer.

William Byron ended up second-fastest (103.300 mph) and Daniel Suarez was third (103.103 mph).

Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 lineup are Ryan Blaney, A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, last weekend’s race winner, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain.

Chastain went off the course near Turn 5 on his final round qualifying attempt and slammed into the tire barrier. He may have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field depending on the extent of repairs needed by his No. 1 Chevrolet.

Allmendinger, who was fastest in practice Saturday, missed the frontstretch chicane during one of his final round attempts, which negated his run.

Round 1 / Group B

Suarez’s average lap speed of 103.329 mph was tops in Group and he was one of the first cars to make a lap.

Allmendinger ended up second (103.103 mph) and Blaney was third (103.053 mph).

Bell was fourth-fastest and Elliott claimed the final transfer spot to the final round in the closing seconds of the session.

Among those who failed to advance were Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Near the end of the session, Mike Rockenfeller spun and tagged the wall but was able to continue without assistance.

Round 1 / Group A

Reddick the lead the way in Group A with an average lap speed of 103.023 mph.

Byron ended up second (102.882 mph) and Logano third (102.803 mph).

Cindric and Chastain also advanced to the final round of qualifying.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe.

“Our car was not perfect but it was better than where we qualified,” Briscoe said. “I didn’t do my part. I need to do a lot better.”

There were no on-track incidents in the first session.