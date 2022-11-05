Title threat Joey Logano takes Phoenix pole in all-Penske front row

Logano, the next to last driver to make a qualifying attempt in the final round of qualifying Saturday at Phoenix Raceway, posted an average lap speed of 134.389 mph to edge his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney (134.373 mph) for the pole in Sunday’s title race.

Logano, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are competing for the 2022 driver’s title with the highest finisher among them in the race declared the champion.

Elliott will start fifth, Bell 17th and Chastain 25th. Kyle Larson, whose No. 5 team can still win the owner’s title, will line up fourth.

The pole is the fourth of the season for Logano and 26th of his career.

“I thought I over-cooked it a little bit in the entry to (Turn) 1, which I did the first time. I over-compensated a little bit for that and I also over-compensated in (Turn) 3, too, where I struggled the first time,” Logano said.

“I wish I could do it again, but – hey- overall, it doesn’t matter. We’re where we need to be – good place to start, better place to finish.”

As the highest qualifier among the Championship 4 drivers, Logano’s No. 22 Penske team will also receive the first pick of pit stalls for Sunday’s race.

“We’ve been preparing for several weeks and qualifying was something we talked about a lot and also the race,” he said.

Completing the top-10 lineup are Chase Briscoe in third, Larson, Elliott, Harrison Burton, Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer, William Byron and Ty Gibbs.

Round 1 / Group B

Briscoe went out early in the group and posted the top average speed (135.252 mph), which ended up as the fastest lap of the day.

Logano ended up second-fastest (135.095 mph) and Custer was third (134.399 mph).

Also moving on to the second round of qualifying were Byron and Larson.

Among those who failed to advance were Championship 4 contender Bell, Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. Bell had also struggled in Friday’s practice session.

Round 1 / Group A

Gibbs led the way among the first group with an average speed of 134.600 mph.

Harvick was second-fastest (134.484 mph) and Blaney was third (134.188 mph).

Also advancing to Round 2 were Elliott and Blaney.

Among those who failed to make the final round were Championship 4 contender Chastain, his Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

“I just couldn't commit to the throttle. Coming to the green and during the lap it was just too loose, which is great thing (for the race) but it sucks now,” Chastain said.