Lucas Oil to retire blue paint scheme in honor of Kyle Busch, with one exception

Lucas Oil has been a sponsor in NASCAR for a long time, but the last time they reached Victory Lane in the Cup Series was February 26, 2023. Making just his second start after joining Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch won the final race ever held at Fontana, driving the blue No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet.

Busch also drove the blue Lucas Oil car in his final Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway as part of the 2026 All-Star Race, just days before his tragic passing at the age of 41.

Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil, and Katie Lucas, president of Lucas Oil, released a video in partnership with Richard Childress Racing where they announced a change to the car's paint scheme.

The all-blue No. 8 will be replaced by the all-red No. 33 driven by Austin Hill.

"For us, what makes that blue livery so iconic and so meaningful is (how) Kyle really had a big hand in designing that," said Katie in a video message. "You know, we're at dinner one night talking through new and updated logos and what the car was going to look like.

"For us, that iconic blue is the Busch family, and that's why we're choosing to retire the blue. Until if and when, Brexton wants it, and we will certainly save it for him. The next iteration is the red. Lucas Oil is red, white, and blue, and so, we've done the blue, and we're honored to put the red out there."

Glimpse of new all-red Lucas Oil scheme

Added Morgan: "When Kyle and us were all discussing this, this concept, it was just clean, but also it kind of reminded me a lot of the way my dad actually liked to look at things. He wanted to be able to read things easily, but still look like fast, and that's the way the car turned out.

"Red's personally my favorite color. I like blue a lot, but I think red's fast, so I think it's a good place to start. I think it's also a good way to honor Kyle. For us, it's such a massive deal when he won Fontana. You see your brand on the side of a car that wins a race with somebody as iconic as Kyle driving for somebody as iconic as Richard.

"It's very special, and so being able to maintain the integrity of that special aspect of things with the blue, and transition to a new chapter with the red, I'm really excited about it. We're just very excited to see the 33 at the track, you know, see that red get out there, and it's exciting.

"It's exciting for all of us, and good luck to the team. Good luck to everybody involved."