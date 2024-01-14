Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum
News

Machine Gun Kelly to perform halftime show at NASCAR's L.A. Clash

NASCAR has announced GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly as the mid-race entertainment for The Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Coulson Baker, Aka Machine Gun Kelly, on the grid

The Clash returns to Los Angeles for the third consecutive year. Each year, there's been a mid-race break highlighted by a concert.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum has hosted everything from two Super Bowls, two Olympics, a World Series and countless other major events over the past century. The temporary race track built inside the facility is just ¼-mile in length.

In 2022, Pitbull performed a pre-race concert ahead of the race, followed by Ice Cube's halftime show. The concerts returned in 2023 with Cypress Hill performing the pre-race show and Wiz Khalifa doing the mid-race concert.

2024's event will include a performance from Machine Gun Kelly, which takes place on Sunday, February 4, and serves as the unofficial start to the new season of stock car racing. The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off on Sunday, February 18 with 66th running of the Daytona 500.

Machine Gun Kelly is the true embodiment of what it means to be a modern-day rock star,” said NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy, Ben Kennedy. “We’re thrilled to have as captivating of an artist as MGK bring in the 2024 season during the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.”

Fireworks

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Fireworks

The inaugural running of the L.A. Clash was won by Joey Logano, who went on to win his second Cup Series title that year. The defending winner is Martin Truex Jr., taking victory ahead of the Richard Childress Racing duo of Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in 2023.

Another twist to this year's event will be the inclusion of the NASCAR Mexico Series, which will run their own exhibition race prior to the Cup race.

NASCAR on FOX will once again carry the broadcast for the Busch Light Clash. The NASCAR Mexico Series Race can be found on on FS1, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.

