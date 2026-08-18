Man charged with burglarizing Greg Biffle's home after fatal plane crash, investigation ongoing

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell announced that Terrell Williams of Georgia, aged 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary, safe cracking, money laundering, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of burglary tools, larceny, and other felonies.

Sheriff Campbell said that Williams is being held without bond in Cobb County, Georgia, on suspicion of a completely different burglary, which involved a homicide.

NASCAR legend Greg Biffle died in a December 18, 2025 plane crash along with his wife Cristina, their son Ryder and his daughter Emma. The Statesville, North Carolina plane crash also claimed the lives Dennis Dutton, son Jack Dutton, and Craig Wadsworth.

The robbery took place on January 8th, 2026. Cathy Rose Grossu (Cristina's mother) and Jordyn Biffle Carpenter (Greg's niece) are the ones who reported the break-in. At least $30,00 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia, as well as two Glock handguns were stolen. Some of the items have been recovered, notably some of the NASCAR memorabilia from Biffle's career. A picture shown at the press conference revealed that the silver and gold medals Biffle earned while racing in the Superstar Racing Experience were among the items recovered.

Investigators have recovered some of the stolen items, including NASCAR memorabilia, Campbell said. They also found a radio-frequency detector they believe Williams used during the burglary to locate security cameras. He had no known connection to Biffle or the Biffle family.

Sheriff Campbell said Williams "used headlines, social media posts, different things to find out when people were and were not home, and he executed his plan in that capacity." He went on to say that there is a clear pattern of Williams targeting unoccupied residences that were associated with high-profile cases.

During the investigation, a radio-frequency detector was uncovered, and according to Sheriff Campbell, "this type of device can be used to locate cameras and other wireless security equipment. Based on evidence developed in this investigation, detectives believe this device was used while the suspect navigated the Biffle residence."

Other cellular data and electronic evidence puts Williams at the scene at the time of the burglary. He spent days beforehand doing surveillance of the property. A day after the break-in, Williams used cash he stole to purchase another vehicle in the area before leaving the state.

A complex case that could involve other individuals

They were requesting his extradition to North Carolina, and have also tied him to another 2019 break-in in Mecklenburg County. Sheriff Campbell noted that the investigation is ongoing and are "working to determine whether any other individuals were involved in any of these cases." Sheriff Campbell went on to say that he does not think this is the end of it, and that there is a probable "white-collar nexus to this and we have a person of interest."

Video surveillance appeared to show other individuals beyond Williams at the residence, taking part in the burglary. Venmo and PayPal accounts belonging to the Biffles were accessed following the tragic plane crash. This activity, which included fraudulent checks being cashed, is reaching across multiple states including South Carolina and California. Williams is not being charged in relation to these cases.

"This is a very complex case," added Sheriff Campbell, who again reiterated that the investigation is ongoing. "There are some other people that we are looking at in conjunction with this case, and I feel fairly confident that there will be some additional charges."

You can watch the full press conference with Sheriff Campbell below: